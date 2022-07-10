APPALACHIA — Appalachia’s fire chief has been hospitalized after being involved in a vehicle crash on Saturday.
According to a statement posted on the Appalachia Fire Department’s Facebook page, Chief Robert Anderson Jr. was injured in a two-vehicle collision near his Appalachia residence about 9:21 a.m. while returning home from a shift at his primary job with the Bristol Virginia Fire Department.
Anderson was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to a Tri-Cities hospital by Appalachia Fire and Rescue ambulance for evaluation.