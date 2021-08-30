BRISTOL, Tennessee — USAntibiotics will soon call Sullivan County home.
The antibiotics company will invest $16 million in its manufacturing and research development operation site in Sullivan County, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and USAntibiotics officials announced on Monday. According to a press release on the new site, USAntibiotics will create 63 new jobs in Bristol.
“This investment by USAntibiotics is a win not only for Tennessee, but for the entire country,” Lee said. “Tennessee is known globally as a hub for the healthcare industry, and we are proud to welcome the only American-made Amoxicillin facility to Bristol.”
Jackson Healthcare bought the 360,000-square-foot facility at 201 Industrial Drive in Bristol on April 16. The purchase will bring the manufacturer under American ownership for the first time in its 43-year history.
USAntibiotics is a pharmaceutical production company that manufactures, tests, packages and distributes prescription antibiotics. The Department of Homeland Security has identified USAntibiotics as critical infrastructure since it is the only manufacturing facility in the United States that is authorized to produce Amoxicillin and Amoxicillin Clavulanate, commonly known as Amoxil and Augmentin, the release said. These are two of the most widely prescribed antibiotics in the U.S.
“USAntibiotics is focused on what it does best – producing life-saving antibiotics and making them accessible to all Americans,” said Rick Jackson, CEO of Jackson Healthcare, parent company of USAntibiotics. “We are proud to have our operations in the state of Tennessee and of the role we play in manufacturing high-quality, made-in-America products that support health and wellness and that reduce our dependence on vital medications produced outside our country.”
TNECD has supported more than 10 economic development projects in Sullivan County, resulting in more than 1,800 job commitments and nearly $700 million in capital investment over the last five years. Now, USAntibiotics can add its name to that list.
“Having USAntibiotics in operations in Bristol and Sullivan County is a remarkable win for our region and our country,” Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable said. “The initial new jobs, the many, many more jobs that are bound to come in future phases of this project, along with the investment, is great news.
“We have a company here producing life-saving medication that has been dependent on foreign markets. This is a national health and security issue being solved and it’s being solved right here in Northeast Tennessee … I’m extremely grateful to the leadership of Jackson Healthcare and US Antibiotics for putting this facility into American ownership.”