Tennessee saw its 18th day of more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with Northeast Tennessee accounting for almost 70 of them.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), Sullivan County led the area in new cases, adding 29 for a total of 277 and five deaths. Washington County followed with 17 new cases for a pandemic total of 293 and no deaths, while Carter County added 12 cases for a total of 120 and two deaths.
Sullivan County’s increase topped Monday’s 27-case climb.
Greene County’s pandemic totals increased by six cases to 157 and two deaths, and Hawkins County saw four new cases for 95 and two deaths.
Unicoi County added one case for 61 and no deaths, and Johnson County remained at 49 cases and no deaths.
Statewide, Tennessee added 1,514 cases and 18 deaths Tuesday for pandemic totals of 66,788 and 767. Total testing reached 1,713,320, for 15.69% of the state’s 6.83 million population, with 77,673 positive results and 993,647 negative.
Tuesday’s report marks the 18th day of 1,000-plus daily cases.
In Northeast Tennessee, Tuesday’s testing results by county stood at:
• Hawkins, 3,650 (122 positive, 3,528 negative) of 56,786 residents or 6.43%.
• Sullivan, 9,322 (277 positive, 9,045 negative) of 158,348 or 5.89%.
— Washington, 9,115 (329 positive, 8,786 negative) of 129,375 or 7.05%.
— Johnson, 2,815 (49 positive, 2,766 negative) of 17,788 or 15.83%.
— Carter, 4,085 (181 positive, 3,953 negative) of 56,391 or 7.24%.
— Greene, 4,992 (181 positive, 4,811 negative) of 69,069 or 7.23%.
— Unicoi, 1,814 (87 positive, 1,746 negative) of 17,883 or 10.14%.
The LENOWISCO Health District added nine cases Tuesday for 89 and four deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s tracking webpage (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus). Wise County saw seven new cases for a pandemic total of 47 and two deaths. Lee County added two cases for 22 and no deaths. Scott County’s total remained at 16 cases and two deaths and Norton remained at four cases and no deaths.
Statewide, Virginia reported a pandemic total of 72,443 cases and 1,977 deaths Tuesday — increases of 801 and nine, respectively. The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests was 913,295 of 8.63 million state residents, or 10.58%. For nasal swab testing only, 828,017 people have been tested to date or 9.59%.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Tuesday’s online data, 4,861 of the district’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19 or 5.62%.
Test rates by locality were:
— Lee County, 1,430 of 23,423 or 6.11%.
— Norton, 526 of 3,981, or 13.21%.
— Wise County, 1,837 of 37,383, or 4.91%.
— Scott County, 1,068 of 21,566, or 4.95%.