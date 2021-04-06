BIG STONE GAP — Mountain Empire Older Citizens’ 45th annual Walkathon, which raises money for its Emergency Fuel Fund for the Elderly, is set for Aug. 29, a change from the event’s traditional spring date.
The Walkathon is typically held the first Sunday in May. However, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic paired with a later than usual 2020 Walkathon, which was held virtually, prompted organizers to push this year’s fundraiser to August. MEOC Emergency Services Director Marsha Craiger said organizers hope for an in-person event this year if pandemic restrictions are lifted by that time. If restrictions are still in place, however, the Walkathon will again be held virtually.
The Walkathon is the Emergency Fuel Fund’s major fundraiser. The program assists older people throughout Lee, Wise and Scott counties and the city of Norton with winter heating costs. During the most recent fuel season, Nov. 1, 2020, to March 30, 2021, the fund assisted 963 households with heating- related emergencies at a cost of nearly $196,000.
“We are very hopeful we can have everyone gather for the Walkathon in its traditional format this year,” said Craiger. “I am always humbled by the crowd that shows up to support the Emergency Fuel Fund for the Elderly. It is a display of a community taking care of and supporting its older generations.”
The Walkathon goal is $165,000 — the same as last year’s goal — and Craiger said that all funds raised go directly to assistance to people served by the program. While the goal is less than this winter’s expenditure, she said that many area community organizations help with donations throughout the year.
For more information about this year’s Walkathon, contact MEOC at (276) 523-4202 or 1-800-252-6362. Donations to the Emergency Fuel Fund for the Elderly, or any MEOC program, can be made online at www.meoc.org.