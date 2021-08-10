I have been with the Kingsport Times News for two months and two days. Believe me when I say there has been no shortage of stories.
I’ve covered more new business stories than I might have imagined. From bakeries to butcher shops, I’ve been throughout downtown and beyond from the day I started just trying to catch up on the growth cropping up on the business front. This column has been the perfect place to recall the events, anniversaries and highlights that catch my eye throughout the rush of the work week. Here are just a few notes I received recently:
- Eastman Chemical Co. celebrated its centennial by unveiling two statues on Monday. One is a 23-foot tall stainless- steel hand manipulating a molecule. For more info on Eastman’s centennial and its history, go to https://www.eastman.com/Company/About_Eastman/History.
- Encompass Health celebrates its 30th anniversary on Sept. 1. Encompass Health, located at 113 Cassel Drive in Kingsport, is an inpatient rehabilitation center for those dealing with strokes, brain injuries and other complex neurological and orthopedic conditions.
- The Tennessee Highway Patrol is accepting applications for its next cadet class, which starts in January 2022. Those interested in a career as a Tennessee state trooper must apply online. Applications are being accepted now through Tuesday, Aug. 31. For more information, go to https://www.tn.gov/safety/tnhp/trpschool/trpqualifications.html.
- Tractor Supply Co. recently completed additions to the Kingsport store including a large garden center with lawn and garden essentials and an assortment of products. Customers can now pick up their items at the new feed and fencing pickup center as well. Tractor Supply is located at 2606 Minnich Trail in Kingsport.
This column also provides an opportunity for me to consider the stories folks have shared with me. As a reporter, you hear a bit of everything. The sad and heavy to the lighthearted and humorous. My favorite part, however, might be just taking in a person’s communication style and story to learn what makes them who they are.
A few weeks ago, I stopped by Jay’s on Broad Street. If you’ve been one of the many passersby who have stopped and cupped their hands over their eyes up close to the window to see what all is going on in the store-front, you know it’s in an ideal spot (next to Stir Fry).
Jay’s opened last week and is ready to serve Cajun and southern-style breakfast and brunch to the Kingsport community (personally, I’m eyeing those Cajun chicken and waffles). Ask him why he started up the restaurant and he’ll tell you it’s the perfect place to catch up with old buddies and reminisce on those old Kingsport days cruising Broad Street and helping out in his family’s various gone-but-not-forgotten businesses.
For Jay, it’s about getting together and enjoying some biscuits and gravy — and maybe a little kielbasa and peppers — while you’re at it. Keep an eye out for the story on Jay’s later this week.
Have a note you want to send me? Email your business anniversaries ending in five or zero or any other business-related info to [email protected].