COEBURN — A five-year effort to document and remember lynchings in Wise County reached its goal Saturday with the placement of a third marker documenting the earliest of three known incidents.

About 40 community residents and representatives of local organizations gathered at Coeburn’s Bondtown Park to unveil a marker detailing the fate of Wiley Gynn 121 years ago.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you