COEBURN — A five-year effort to document and remember lynchings in Wise County reached its goal Saturday with the placement of a third marker documenting the earliest of three known incidents.
About 40 community residents and representatives of local organizations gathered at Coeburn’s Bondtown Park to unveil a marker detailing the fate of Wiley Gynn 121 years ago.
Gynn, a 28-year-old father, husband and boarding house operator who was accused of grabbing a white girl, died about a quarter-mile north of the marker’s site after a lynch mob broke into the town jail, according to the marker.
As the mob took Gynn toward a tree to hang him, the marker states, he tried to escape, and the mob members shot 500 rounds and killed him before leaving his body along a rail line.
The county Commonwealth’s Attorney was present at Gynn’s killing, but there are no records of anyone being charged for his death.
Solomon Jones, pastor of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Coeburn, said Gynn’s death more than a century ago still matters.
“We are in 2023 now, but we are still not where we want to be,” Jones said. “We have to learn to work together. … In the scriptures, I have never found anything about what color God is.”
Citing a definition of lynching as “a group of people, uncontrolled, who take the law into their own hands,“ Jones said Gynn was denied the right to defend himself against the charge against him.
“We must memorialize Wiley Gynn for the injustice done to him,” said Jones.
The marker is one of two supplied by the Alabama-based Equal Justice Initiative as part of a nationwide effort to help communities across the U.S. document and memorialize lynchings. The local effort by the Wise County Community Remembrance Project in 2022 placed an EJI marker documenting the 1920 lynching of Dave Hurst after an elderly white woman accused him of attacking her.
Hurst, like Gynn, was taken from the county jail by a mob before he was hanged from a railroad bridge. Unlike Gynn, two of Hurst’s killers were convicted for his death but had their sentences cut short.
The Hurst marker was stolen from its Kent Junction Road site in November, and EJI has supplied a replacement that will be placed at a more secure location at the former Appalachia Elementary School campus this year.
The first Remembrance Project marker effort brought the project and the Historical Society of the Pound together after the society agreed to pay for a state historical roadside marker recounting the 1927 lynching of Leonard Wood at the Virginia-Kentucky line.
“(Historical Society of the Pound organizer) Margaret Sturgill was the hero of that effort,” said UVA Wise college history professor and Remembrance Project co-organizer Tom Costa.
Again, like Gynn and Hurst, a mob came mostly from Wise County to take Wood from a Kentucky jail. The mob brought Wood to a grandstand where officials from both states had dedicated a new road a few days earlier. Wood was bound, shot and burned on the grandstand.
Zoe Crihfield, a UVA Wise graduate who worked with fellow graduate Tommy Noble about two years ago with Costa and Preston Mitchell to research Gynn and two other county lynching victims, read the marker’s account of Gynn’s death.
Terran Young, co-chair of the Community Remembrance Project, read the broader account of U.S. and Virginia lynchings, of which Wise County may have the largest documented number of any county in the country.
Crihfield helped search records of the 1900 U.S. Census to find some personal information on Gynn, whose last name’s spelling remains uncertain based on census entries and press accounts.
Crihfield and Noble also worked with Costa on a chapter of a book on lynchings based on their research, and she said the research was both rewarding academically and by giving her a chance to help the community realize its own history.
“This is a part of our history,” Young added. “Everything in the past has shaped all that we are today … We can’t get justice without understanding how we got where we are.”
Mitchell credited Coeburn’s town council with being the first local government to support the Remembrance Project’s effort.
Costa said the Remembrance Project’s work shows the importance of educating the community about all of its history.
“We’re in the midst of this big debate about how history should be taught in our schools,” Costa said, pointing to various legislative efforts in Tennessee and Florida to limit what parts of history can be taught in the classroom.
“As our own governor says,” Costa added, “we need to teach the good and the bad.”
