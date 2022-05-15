WISE — Roberto Moreira, Emma Bernal and Anna Hupper agree that returning home after the end of the school year is leaving them with mixed emotions.
The three education majors completed a year of study at The University of Virginia’s College at Wise Saturday before heading to their home universities in Spain and Germany, and they recently shared their experiences with professor Witold Wolny, UVA Wise international program director.
“English is important for our major,” said Moreira, who attends the University of Seville with Bernal.
“I didn’t want to go to England,” said Hupper, who attends Technical University Dortmund. “The best thing about being here is everybody is so supportive.”
Hupper, Bernal and Moreira each said that the environment at UVA Wise — a smaller institution than their home universities — meant more contact with professors and with students in the campus community.
“The relationships between students and with faculty is more personal,” Hupper said. “The professors all know your name and are interested in how you’re doing. At UVA Wise you have someone there to help you with your classes and scheduling, but in Europe you’re responsible for doing all of that.”
Bernal said the range of events and clubs on campus meant more opportunities to socialize and get to know their fellow students.
“I really liked the opportunity to play sports and make friends, and there is always something to do during the week,” Moreira added.
Wolny said their experience is consistent with what previous exchange students have found at UVA Wise. Three UVA Wise students are at the University of Seville and in Paris now, he added. The college maintains relationships with sister universities in Europe and plans to expand that to Japan.
Bernal said that while she has found people in Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee very friendly, she also found it hard to make real friendships because of the limited time in the U.S. and the large number of friendly folks.
Hupper had been a high school exchange student in the U.S., and she said the college experience this time allowed her to meet more people instead of living with one family. She recalled being fascinated with how many people she saw wearing western shirts and cowboy hats, but getting to know more people also helped remove stereotypes she held about America.
“It’s always good to have someone to sympathize, help you and get to know you,” Moreira added.
Moreira, Bernal and Huppert said getting out in the communities in Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee was interesting in how vocal people were about politics and religion, although they said they never felt it was being forced on them.
The three said faculty in UVA Wise’ teacher education program always showed interest in their progress, even helping find them internships while at the college.
“I felt like they taught us some really good tools for the classroom, and I really enjoyed the program here,” Bernal added.
“I feel like I’ve learned more here in the last two years than in the previous three years at Dortmund,” Hupper added.
Besides the college experience, all three said the experience of traveling outside one’s country is even more important.
“We know all of us are different, but we see that we are alike in many ways, too,” Bernal said.
“Even if you go and don’t end up liking it, you can appreciate the experience more,” said Hupper. “It just teaches you more about yourself and others.
Being away from your family and friends at home makes you appreciate them more, Bernal said.
“If you’re at home, you have everything you need — laundry, meals — but being away helps you learn to love your family more,” Bernal added. “And I’m also going to keep in contact with the friends I’ve made here.”
“You need to travel because it’s good to leave your comfort zone and experience different things,” Moreira said.