RICHMOND — The Virginia General Assembly goes into special session on Monday to decide how $4 billion in federal pandemic recovery money gets spent in the current budget year.
While Southwest Virginians will benefit from proposals such as a $700 million initiative to extend broadband service to unserved/underserved areas by 2024, one Southwest Virginia legislator said he has concerns about the budget process for this session.
“I’m not saying what the governor is doing isn’t good,” said First District Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, on Friday, “but we should have had the opportunity to be able to offer budget amendments in some areas.
“In all the time I’ve been in the Gener- al Assembly, with Republican and Demo- cratic governors, the budget process has never been shut down until this session,” Kilgore said, noting that both the House and Senate — and their respective appropriations and money committees — are controlled by Democrats.
The session could last anywhere from three days to a week, depending on what one hears, Kilgore said.
Virginia will receive $4.3 billion under the federal American Rescue Plan, which was designed to help states deal with economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, while surplus funds from the 2020-21 fiscal year are being considered for recovery initiatives.
Kilgore pointed to two issues being discussed in the session: the “last-mile” broadband funding package that was announced two weeks ago by Gov. Ralph Northam and Northam’s call to replenish the state’s unemployment trust fund with $862 million.
“Some of what the governor has proposed is pretty good for the state and for Southwest Virginia,” Kilgore said, “but maybe the General Assembly also should have looked at helping taxpayers who had children in school and college and who had extra expenses with those students having to learn from home.”
The ARP spending package facing review in the special session also includes almost $74 million to help upgrade the Virginia Employment Commission after the stresses of handling higher unemployment claim volumes during the pandemic.
Another $114 million public safety package announced by Northam includes $62 million in hazard pay and compensation for State Police and Department of Corrections employees, $35 million for COVID-19 issues in prisons, and $17 million for crime reduction and prevention programs and crime victim services.
A total of $11 million in the public safety proposal would go toward staffing shortages in local and regional jails and sheriff’s departments.
Besides the ARP spending decisions, Kilgore said legislators are looking at appointments to fill the General Assembly-approved expansion of the Court of Appeals from 11 to 17 seats.
With one appeals judge retiring and an existing vacancy, that means eight appointments to fill before the end of the special session.
Killgore said he and the rest of the Southwest Virginia legislative delegation share the same concerns while approving of the broadband and unemployment trust fund proposals.
“There was an editorial in the Virginian Pilot Thursday criticizing the lack of discussion in this special session,” Kilgore said. “Tidewater doesn’t agree with Southwest Virginia on a lot of things, but when even they’re complaining about this, that tells you something.”