Sequoyah is one of the most important Tennesseans who ever lived. But no matter what book you read, video you watch or website you click on, you’ll find a different account of his life.

This is the great irony of Sequoyah. The man who invented the Cherokee written language never wrote an autobiography. So our stories about Sequoyah are all derived from a combination of oral tradition and conjecture.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video