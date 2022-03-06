By MARINA WATERS
BRISTOL — You might not think Bristol, Virginia, has much in common with southern Brazil. But if you were to ask Allie Evangelista — the newly named president of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino coming to Bristol — the two might not seem so different after all.
“As I was driving yesterday, I was thinking of where I was from,” Evangelista told the Times News. “When people think Brazil, they think tropical beaches and Rio. But I come from the mountains. It’s very different than most people would think. It’s very European. There are a lot of Italian and German descendants. It’s small roads, farmland. … In a lot of ways, the beauty reminds me a little bit of where I’m from.”
Evangelista has seen much more than the mountains of Brazil and Bristol, however. The new casino president has served in the gaming industry first as an assistant slot operations manager in Missouri in 2006 and later through various leadership roles at an Iowa casino and later the Hollywood Gaming and Racetrack property in Ohio. Most recently she served as the vice president and general manager of the Hollywood Casino in Perryville, Maryland, until Bristol and the Hard Rock came calling.
“Very few people, if any, grow up saying they want to work in a casino,” Evangelista said. “Usually you want to be a vet, a police officer, fireman or a teacher. The casino industry just happens to people. Usually you get a job and either you hate it and get out, or you fall in love and you can never leave it.”
Her casino career wasn’t exactly planned. Evangelista started as a housekeeper at a hotel in Orlando, Florida, shortly after she first came to the U.S. She worked her way up through the hotel industry until she got the chance to roll the dice on a casino career. For Evangelista, that opportunity came in 2006 when the gaming industry shifted to become more about friendly, hospitable entertainment. Once she visited a Missouri casino, her career path took a turn toward the gaming industry.
“What got me into the business was a connection I had in hospitality,” Evangelista said. “I remember the first time I stepped onto a casino floor. I felt like I was at a party. It’s music. It’s happy people whether it’s 9 a.m., when it might be a little slower, or 2 in the morning on a Friday night. There’s always some kind of energy on the gaming floor that you can’t necessarily get anywhere else.”
However, her new mountain home will in many ways be very different from the other casinos she’s led.
The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol will serve as the commonwealth’s first of various future casinos throughout Virginia and the only facility of its kind within at least a 100-mile radius from the region.
The Hard Rock’s new casino and hotel will also come with ties to the region’s music.
“It’s special because it’s in Bristol, the Birthplace of Country Music, which speaks to us as a company because we don’t just fill our hotels, casinos and restaurants with music. We believe music is who we are. It’s what we do. So I think it’s a great partnership with Hard Rock.”
Music will be woven into the thread of the upcoming Hard Rock Hotel and Casino — even down to the name tags.
Each Hard Rock employee’s name tag includes their name with a band or artists’ name underneath to allow employees and customers to connect over music. Evangelista ended up with two name tags — one with U2 and another with Bruno Mars under her name.
“When they asked me what I wanted on my name tag, I told them that was the hardest question they asked me since I got hired,” Evangelista laughed. “I wanted multiple name tags. Depending on the day of the week it’s a different kind of artist. I have U2 and Bruno Mars. They’re upbeat music and it’s good music to relax. But I feel like I need at least half a dozen more.”
A pin on a map or a preferred style of music isn’t what makes a Hard Rock project or any other facility special, Evangelista said. Instead she believes that revolves around her favorite aspect of her career: people.
“At the end of the day, anyone can build something somewhere,” Evangelista said. “It’s the people that make a project different.”
And so far, she likes what she sees.
The new casino president has taken time to immerse herself in the region with a taste of smoked barbecue from Southern Craft and a weekend full of history and hospitality at the Bristol Hotel on State Street.
But what might excite her the most about the local folks she’s encountered thus far are the kindness and level of service she aims to bring to the upcoming casino.
“We will be an employer of choice,” Evangelista said. “Not just in the Tri-Cities area, but in the state of Virginia. I would expect us to be the happiest and the friendliest property Hard Rock has all over the world — not only because that’s what I always aim for with my team at my properties, but because I can see it from the people here and in the community I’ve met so far. I’ve gone out and experienced the service levels. I know people know how to take care of people here. That’s going to make my life so much easier when I welcome people like that to my team.”
For Evangelista, the drive to push forward in her 16-year career has come from her love for people, both those at the casino and those who work there.
“The reason I wake up every morning and want to do this is because I love the business and love seeing people grow and advance their careers. I don’t know that this would happen at a school, a hospital or a chamber. The happiest days I see are when I sit in my car after I got somebody a promotion or saw someone take another position because they worked hard for it and they deserve it. Those are the days that are rewarding. The answer is people. The answer is always people.”
For anyone aiming to consider a career in or related to gaming, Evangelista believes the time is now. The temporary casino, which is set for completion between May and June of this year, will allow those anxious to dive into the gaming industry a chance to learn along with the brand new casino.
“It will allow people just like me 16 years ago, when I joined the industry, to learn everything that has to do with gaming,” Evangelista said, “whether it’s in the restaurant business as a server or the sportsbook as a ticket writer or a table games dealer. This is the time to get in.”
That opportunity isn’t lost on Evangelista. When asked what makes her want to connect to her employees, mostly, she said, it’s her own story that reminds her how special an opportunity at a place like the upcoming Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Bristol can be.
“For me it’s more personal. I do this because I love it. I love people. I was given opportunities that I would have never had in my home country. So I feel that I need to pass it on. I want people to be able to see you can do and be anything you want to in this country and I can help you get there. All you need is good work ethic, discipline and some willingness to learn and you can do this.”
Evangelista’s goal isn’t just to try barbecue, hire employees and connect with locals in her new role. She also aims to build opportunities for the community along with the upcoming casino.
“Long term, I want to see this area develop,” Evangelista said. “I want to see the businesses that I see that once were businesses that are now shut down open up. I want to see builders building neighborhoods for people to move in. I want to see more hotels. ... I just want to see everyone in the community benefit from this project. That would be my long-term goal. And when that happens, I’ll be good.”