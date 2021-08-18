WISE – The Pound man accused of shooting Norton Police Chief James Lane now faces 17 charges in connection with the May 7 incident.
A Wise County and Norton grand jury returned a 17-count indictment Wednesday against James D. Buckland, 36, adding 14 charges to the original three brought against him in May: attempted capital murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Investigators said Lane had responded to a call from a convenience store near the Norton Walmart when he apparently encountered Buckland walking in that area. That encounter turned into a firefight in which Lane and Buckland both were injured and McConnell tried to assist Lane.
Lane, who has been off duty since the shooting, was released from the hospital in late May.
The newest charges include 12 felonies:
- Brandishing a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school – Central High School
- Assault and battery of a law enforcement officer, Norton Police Department Sgt. Jason McConnell
- Use of a firearm in the commission of felony assault and battery of a law enforcement officer,
- The aggravated malicious wounding of Lane
- Use of a firearm in the commission of aggravated malicious wounding
- Malicious bodily injury to a law enforcement officer
- Use of a firearm in the commission of malicious bodily injury to a law enforcement officer,
- Shooting a firearm into a vehicle
- Shooting a firearm in a street resulting in bodily injury to Lane
- Reckless handling of a firearm with reckless disregard for human life and causing serious injury to Lane
- Felony destruction of property belonging to the Norton City Police Department
- Use of a firearm in the commission of felony destruction of property
The grand jury also returned two misdemeanor charges against Buckland: disorderly conduct and carrying a concealed weapon. Both charges carry a maximum 12-month jail term.
If convicted, Buckland faces a maximum life sentence on the attempted malicious wounding charge, a maximum of 30 years for the malicious bodily injury count and up to 20 years for the attempted capital murder charge.
The shooting into a vehicle charge carries up to 10 years in prison, and Buckland could face up to five years each for the brandishing, assault-and-battery, possession-of-firearm, shooting in a street, reckless handling and destruction-of-property charges.
The five use-of-a-firearm charges each carry three-year maximum prison terms on conviction.
Buckland, who was arraigned on the original three charges the day before Lane was released, returns for a new arraignment in Wise County Circuit Court Monday at 9 a.m.