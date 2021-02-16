MOUNT CARMEL — Mount Carmel Alderman Mindy Fleishour told the Times News on Friday that fellow Alderman Jim Gilliam told her to “shut the (expletive) up” during Thursday’s BMA workshop.
Gilliam told the Times News on Monday that Fleishour “lied.” If anything, he muttered something to himself due to frustration over not being able to get a word in while another alderman was speaking, Gilliam said.
The incident was captured on video, which can be seen in the online version of this article at www.timesnews.net.
Gilliam’s words are barely audible, and the video isn’t conclusive.
Prior to the exchange, there had been discussion by Gilliam regarding the fact that he doesn’t call City Recorder Mike Housewright for information.
Later, Gilliam made a comment that an agenda item he had tabled during the Jan. 25 BMA meeting should be pulled from the agenda for the Feb. 25 meeting. Gilliam couldn’t remember exactly what that agenda item was and said he would call Housewright in the morning.
“I asked him why he was being so crabby”
“I turned to Gilliam and said, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re going to call him,’ ” Fleishour told the Times News. “In the video, you can see I said it in a jokingly way because we all hear constantly how Alderman Gilliam refuses to call the city manager. Alderman Gilliam didn’t take my comment in a jokingly way.”
Fleishour added, “At that time, Alderman Gilliam looks at me and says to me, ‘How about you just shut the (expletive) up?’ You can see my reaction, and I mentioned that he better hope his mic wasn’t on. He then said ‘What are you going to do about it?’ I was just amazed, and I asked him why he was being so crabby, which you can kind of hear on video.”
Fleishour added, “He leans in and asked if I would like to go outside after the meeting and he can explain to me how he feels about me. I laughed it off because surely he couldn’t be serious, I thought. He then said something about me writing about him.”
Fleishour said she realized Gilliam was referring to Facebook posts she had made last month about Gilliam attempting to remove Housewright from the city manager position.
“I told him that what I posted in regards to him was correct as he did in fact try and remove Mr. Housewright from his job,” Fleishour said. “I then told Alderman Gilliam that I apologized if he took offense to my social media post. Alderman Gilliam said he didn’t want an apology from me. At that time, papers were being handed out and the conversation ended.”
Fleishour noted, however, that she doesn’t feel Gilliam was threatening her in any manner. She believes he was frustrated with her and chose to be aggressive with his words.
“I have no issue sitting next to Alderman Gilliam,” Fleishour said. “He isn’t a threat to me.”
“I could have been speaking to myself”
Gilliam told the Times News on Monday that Fleishour lied, and he didn’t tell her to “shut the (expletive) up”.
“She better check her hearing,” Gilliam said. “Why would I say that? That’s not true. I could take a lie detector’s test on that. … She’s making that (expletive) up. She lied to you.”
Gilliam added, “That wouldn’t come from me down there. They try to put something on me all the time. They don’t like my position on outsourcing stuff, and I’m not buddy buddy with Mike Housewright, and I never will be. I get along with them on the outside, but when it comes to meetings — dog eat dog.”
Gilliam said this situation may be a misunderstanding.
“I could have been speaking to myself because I couldn’t get a word in for (another alderman who was speaking),” Gilliam said. “I could have been talking to myself. I might do stupid stuff, but that (STFU) wouldn’t be one of them.”
Gilliam added, “I did say to myself a couple of times — speaking to myself — (regarding another alderman) ‘shut the hell up’ because you can’t get in. He won’t raise his hand and get permission to speak.”
“You choose not to be informed”
Later in the meeting there was a heated discussion during which Gilliam and Vice Mayor Tresa Mawk both stated they don’t feel they are well-informed by Housewright.
Housewright replied that some aldermen feel well-informed, and they choose to have a relationship with him and call for updates or when they have questions.
“Everybody has choices,” Fleishour told Gilliam during that later discussion. “You choose not to be informed. Then you get mad at him because you don’t know what’s going on.”
“You go right on down there,” Gilliam said. “Suck up to him. I ain’t.”
Gilliam then stood up and walked out, although he did stay until the end of the meeting, standing off to the side in the audience area.
A video of that exchange can be seen in the online version of this article as well.