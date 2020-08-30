KINGSPORT — I think it goes without saying that every single person in the world is ready for life to go back to normal. I know I am.
Kids going back to school, businesses and restaurants fully open without restrictions and these pesky masks being tossed in the medicine cabinet until the high pollen count days of spring.
Unfortunately, none of that is going to happen anytime soon.
However, some signs of normalcy can be found. A carnival recently announced it’s coming to the Model City next month, a gun show was held recently at MeadowView and a well-known comic and toy show is returning to the Appalachian Fairgrounds in just a few weeks.
Good, because all of these “virtual” pop culture conventions are just flat out boring. Other than the teaser trailers they sprinkle across the 12-hour streaming session, there’s very little reason to watch one celebrity Zoom meeting after the other.
I recently spoke with Michael Stevens — the organizer of the Tri-Cities Toy & Hobby Show — and his show’s return to the Appalachian Fairgrounds on Sept. 19. Admission is only $5 per person (with kids 12 and under admitted free) and all proceeds benefit Rolling Thunder.
The one-day event will take place in the Farm & Home building from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day. And yes, you heard that correctly. The large, Farm & Home building, rather than the usual location of Building 1.
“It’s going to be the biggest show we’ve ever done,” Stevens said. “We’re in the big building, there’s 85 spots, and we’ll have 60 vendors with more than 175 tables of merchandise.”
Expect to see table after table of comic books, vintage toys, action figures, trading cards, vinyl records, dolls and accessories, Funko Pops!, Legos, Hot Wheels, custom purses and all manner of pop culture collectibles.
Stevens has been hosting these shows for more than 15 years and they’re always a blast.
I always manage to find something I wasn’t expecting to find. I plan to be there and hope you’ll come out too. Not only will you be helping your fellow geeks, you’ll be helping a great cause too.
But be warned. There will be some rules you’ll have to follow. We are still living in a pandemic after all.
“I’m taking everyone’s temperature, and if you’re above 100 degrees, you’re not getting in. If you’re not wearing a mask, you’re not getting in. And you have to wear a mask the entire time you’re in the building,” Stevens said. “East Tennessee Distillery is donating hand sanitizer for each vendor, and I will encourage people to stay apart as much as possible.”
Seems simple enough. Don’t show up sick, do wear a mask and stay away from folks.
Typically, 400 to 500 people show up for one of Stevens’ shows, which are held twice a year in the spring and fall. Each one generates $3,000 to $4,000 for the chosen charity. Due to this year’s pandemic, Stevens had to cancel the March show.
It was not an easy decision to make.
“It was hard,” Stevens said. “I don’t want to make anybody sick. I want people to make the right decisions and the safest decisions. But at the end of the day my name is on that sheet and the building, and I have to make sure it’s right for as many people as possible.”
Thankfully, it sounds like Stevens is taking all of the right precautions and is eager to get back into the swing of things. The vendors certainly are, he said. They’re chomping at the bit to set up because since March, I honestly doubt that any conventions have been held.
Rob Con canceled. So did Conapalooza, as did all of the major conventions, like Dragon Con, Heroes Con, Gen Con and Comic Con. At the local level, next month’s show will be the first one I’ve been to in more than a year.
I can’t wait.
“We’re going full speed ahead with what we’ve got, and hopefully it’s going to be great for everybody,” Stevens said. “The more people who come, the better it’ll be for everybody.”