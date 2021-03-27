WISE – All four Circuit Court judges in the 30th Judicial District have recused themselves from hearing a mayoral removal petition and two lawsuits involving Pound town officials and the town’s former attorney.
30th District Chief Judge John C. Kilgore along with Circuit Judges Tammy S. McElyea, Ronald Elkins and Jeff Hamilton all entered orders Tuesday recusing themselves from hearing the three cases:
- a Dec. 7 mayoral removal petition against Pound Mayor Stacey Carson
- a March 4 action against Carson, interim council member Susan Downs-Freeman and the town
- a March 12, $1.358 million breach-of-contract and First Amendment rights lawsuit filed by town police officer and former town attorney Tim McAfee
The four judges each cited an unspecified “conflict which makes it necessary to recuse” themselves from the three cases. Kilgore’s recusal order also sends the three cases to the state Supreme Court for selection of a judge to hear them.
McAfee is a common factor in each case. In a statement filed Jan. 11 as part of the mayoral petition case, he stated that he provided advise to unspecified persons regarding possible legal remedies for alleged “misuse and abuse of office” by Carson.
McAfee also represents council members Danny Stanley and Glenn Cantrell along with resident Sherron Dean in the March 4 lawsuit, which seeks to declare a tie-breaking vote illegal that Carson cast at council’s March 2 meeting to appoint Downs-Freeman to fill resigned member Phill Cantrell Jr., unexpired term. That suit also seeks to declare illegal votes made by Freeman during that meeting, including a vote to remove McAfee as town attorney.
Dean is the spouse of Carson’s predecessor, former mayor/town manager George Dean
McAfee, the plaintiff in the breach-of-contract suit, filed against council members Downs-Freeman, Clifton Cauthorne and Marley Green and the town. He seeks $350,000 each from the council members, $8,000 from the town and $50,000 in other damages.
Stanley and Cantrell, besides being plaintiffs in the March 4 suit, also signed the removal petition along with George Dean, Phil Cantrell Jr., former town deputy clerk Tamari R. Hayes, former council member James D. Pelfrey and 40 other town residents.