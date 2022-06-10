PENNINGTON GAP — The desk where Alex Haley wrote his best sellers “Roots” and “Queen” sat in a Johnson City warehouse for 30 years after the author’s death.
On Thursday, the desk and a matching credenza found a new home at the Appalachian African American Cultural Center, where officials hope Haley’s legacy will boost the center’s mission of educating and sparking discussions about race and the history of black communities.
AAACC co-founder Ron Carson and a crew including center board chair William Isom, neighbor Tom Beck and friend Roy Langen wrestled the desk through the center’s 1939 entrance and a sharp turn into the former one-room school.
“The center is a research and educational place,” said Carson, “and this is a wonderful addition to our collection and now it can be in the public eye.”
Carson showed a copy of a 1992 letter from the center’s resident researcher, Dr. Bill Turner, at the time Johnson City auction firm Kimball M. Sterling Inc. was handling the auction of Haley’s estate.
Turner worked as Haley’s research assistant for 10 years. He recalled watching during that 1992 auction as memorabilia, props from the television miniseries adaption of “Roots,” personal possessions and handwritten drafts of “Roots,” parts of “The Autobiography of Malcolm X” and other of Haley’s works went separate ways from the auctioneer’s gavel.
The desk attracted no buyers, Turner said, and an accountant for Kimball Sterling bought it. The desk remained in storage until recently, when the accountant died, and Lees-McRae College professor Richard Turpin told him about the impending auction.
“His estate auctioned it off a couple of weeks ago, on Memorial Day, thank God — a very good day to get that,” Turner said.
Turner then gave it to AAACC, the desk was loaded on a trailer and Isom drove it to the center.
“When you think about the spiritualism, the symbolism, just the very fact that he sat there and sweated through that book and it took him 22 years to write “Roots” and he wrote it right there at that desk,” said Turner, “having that desk right now is like having something out of Mount Vernon where Washington wrote or like something out of Monticello where Thomas Jefferson wrote. It’s like having Elvis Presley’s costume where he sang somewhere and having it in Graceland.”
Carson, who the day before had told a group of writing instructors about the importance of stories behind historic artifacts, said Haley’s desk carries stories vital to Black history.
“If you came in on a quiet Sunday and put your ear to this desk, just think of the stories that it must have heard,” Carson said. “I get goosebumps at the thought of it.”
“To me, it’s a natural fit with what the Center does,” Isom said while resting after getting the desk inside. “Its geographical and literary significance related to what the center does, and it will provide space to talk with young people about the region’s history.”
Turner said Haley had established a reputation as a mainstream writer through interviews he did with Malcolm X and with American Nazi Party leader George Lincoln Rockwell before both men’s assassinations within two years of each other.
“He was a full-time writer even when he was in the Coast Guard, but not many people these days even know who Alex Haley is,” Turner said. “This desk can be a magnet to bring people to Pennington Gap and to learn more about him and about Black history in this region.”
In his later years, Haley moved to a farm in Henning, Tennessee, where, Turner said, “He basked in the sunlight from ‘Roots.’ ”
While some controversy centered on the source of passages in “Roots,” Turner and Carson both said the book and miniseries helped bring public attention to the need for people to know their history and heritage.
Carson said the desk seals the importance of a quote by Black historian Carter G. Woodson, the man who pioneered the observation of what became Black History Month.
“Woodson said that, ‘If a race has no history, if it has no worthwhile tradition, it becomes a negligible factor in the thought of the world, and it stands in danger of being exterminated,’ ” said Carson.
“We think it will draw people in and they will look at that and imagine the history that is in that historic building, a former colored school in Pennington Gap, Virginia,” said Turner.