BLOUNTVILLE — Airport Authority (TCAA) board members voted on Thursday to keep Johnson City-based Blackburn, Childers and Steagall (BCS) as the auditor for the Tri-Cities Airport the next three years and not use the low bidder that wanted the job.
Blue and Company, based in Lexington, Ky., had the low bid to be the auditor for about $139,000, but commissioners decided to keep BCS, which had bid around $156,000.
Board members' talking points ranged from keeping BCS with its 20 years of experience in doing the audit versus having an outside, fresh set of eyes looking at the airport's finances. An amendment to the motion to keep BCS called for renegotiating their bid.
Tennessee law allows public corporations to award professional services contracts based on "competence and integrity," said airport legal counsel Bill Bovender.
Bill Sorah, a city manager who represents Bristol, Tenn., on the board, said his city's government changes auditors periodically.
"There has to be a compelling reason to move away from that No. 1-ranked firm," Sorah, who cast the lone "no" vote against BCS, said of Blue and Company. "To circumvent that process doesn't put us in a very good light in terms of how we follow our procurement."
Board Vice Chairman Todd Hensley, who represents Washington County, Tenn., made the motion to keep BCS.
"In my mind going in as a vendor, if I knew I had five years and I was out regardless what would my service be like?" Hensley asked. "That's defeating the notion as to hire somebody for five years and after that, they're gone. I don't feel like that's good for business or relationships."
Airport officials drew down about $1.5 million in CARES Act funding in the 2020 fiscal year to keep the airport from flying in the red, according to the most recent BCS audit.
"It would be a very different picture if we would not have picked up that 1.5 (million dollars) as a receivable. ... It would be rough," BCS Audit Partner Melissa Steagall-Jones said of how the airport's finances would look without the CARES Act.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, is a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus bill passed by the 116th U.S. Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27 in response to the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
TCAA still has $7.5 million in CARES Act funds to use when needed over a four-year period.
"Considering the fourth quarter we had this year with the COVID pandemic and effect on air travel in airports in general, we had a good year," TCAA Finance Director Rene Weber said.
Ridership has been down 60% year to date, airport officials reported.
At the end of Thursday's meeting, Hensley was appointed TCAA chairman for 2021-22, succeeding Dr. Jon Smith.