WISE — It may be a seller’s market for cars, but it may also be a tax assessor’s market.
Wise County Commissioner of Revenue Doug Mullins Jr. said Monday that personal property tax tickets sent to county vehicle owners in September actually showed an increased value for many vehicles.
“Never have we witnessed any pricing activity like this in my 20 years as commissioner,” Mullins said. “It’s certainly a product of supply and demand.”
Mullins said his office, like many Virginia commissioners of revenue, uses J.D. Power and Associates’ national pricing guide when assessing taxpayers’ vehicles. Normally, a vehicle buyer would expect their purchase to depreciate, but Mullins said that went out the window for many owners who bought a vehicle within the past eight years.
“This is the first year we’ve ever seen a car market like this,” Mullins said. “Lack of new car supply has driven the used car market to off-the-chart levels. We all normally expect to see our vehicles depreciate in value.”
JD Power projected back in January that there would be an average 39% increase in vehicle values in 2022 on used vehicles due to current market factors, and Mullins said that shows in the county’s tax tickets.
Mullins said commissioners in Virginia have little discretion under state law that requires uniformity for residents. While commissioners may be able to make some adjustments for extenuating circumstances, he added, the J.D. Power guide is the standard for assessing car values.
“We apply the lowest value offered in JD Power — clean loan value,” said Mullins. “There are higher values offered — clean retail and MSRP.”
Even after using the lowest J.D. Power value standard, Mullins said, Virginia Code section 58.1-3503 requires all local commissioners to use 100% of that value for assessment.
“I think most of us recognize that our used vehicle would bring a higher price this year than last year if we decided to sell it,” Mullins said, pointing to a shortage of new vehicles boosting dealerships’ prices. Many car owners are seeing a vehicle gaining as much as $6,000 in value in 2022.
“Scenarios like purchasing a new 2019 three years ago, driving it for three years and recouping nearly the entire purchase price is commonplace in this year’s market,” Mullins said. “(It’s) unheard-of pricing activity.”
If car owners are looking for relief next tax year, Mullins said that may not happen for a while. A J.D. Power representative at September’s annual conference of Virginia commissioners of revenue projected another year of abnormally high vehicle values before a slow recovery in 2024.
Wise County vehicle owners can appeal their assessments, Mullins said. The process is listed on the commissioner’s page — www.wisecounty.org/214/Commissioner-of-the-Revenue — and requires an assessment by a qualified assessor and completion of a paper or online correction application.