ROGERSVILLE — After four years of closures and detours, the Tennessee Department of Transportation said on Thursday that Rogersville’s newly rebuilt Armstrong Road bridge will be completed and reopened on Saturday night.
The bridge was ordered closed by the state in June 2017 due to deterioration that made it unsafe for traffic. Initially, Rogersville was awarded an 80% grant to help cover the cost of the nearly $1 million replacement cost. That would have put the city’s portion of the project at $200,000.
Later, Rogersville was awarded a 100% grant from the IMPROVE Act, managed through the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
Armstrong Road runs north and south and is a main thoroughfare between heavily traveled Broadway Street and Main Street.
The bridge is also near the Armstrong Road intersection with Locust Street, and its proximity to Rogersville City School and Hawkins County Memorial Hospital made the bridge closure a major inconvenience for local residents.
Following the 2017 closure, TDOT allowed Rogersville to reopen the bridge to one lane of one-way traffic in June 2019.
Most recently the bridge had been completely closed again since Feb. 3, when the replacement project began. On Thursday, workers were paving the bridge surface.
TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi told the Times News that the project was let to contract on Dec. 11, 2020, at an accepted bid of $920,351 by Southern Constructors Inc.
“They are going to complete the construction of the box culvert and expect to open traffic on Armstrong Road by Saturday night, July 31,” Nagi said. “The project has successfully addressed the structural concerns with the previous bridge and some of the grade issues at the intersection.”
Rogersville Alderman Mark DeWitte said the bridge closure was the number one issue that local residents call him about. DeWitte said he was glad to hear the news on Thursday about the bridge reopening
“It’s the news we’ve been waiting to hear for a long time, and I know the businesses in that area are going to benefit from the bridge reopening,” DeWitte said. “I don’t think there’s really anyone in Rogersville that didn’t use that bridge on a regular basis. In fact, I personally used it both going to and coming from work every day. It’s great timing that it’s going to be open before school starts again, because it’s heavily used by Rogersville City School traffic. Routes to Hawkins County Memorial Hospital will be more direct again, and that’s great news for the emergency services in the area.”
Shortly after TDOT ordered the bridge closed, there was a demand from the public to get it reopened as quickly as possible.
“Many people wanted Rogersville to go ahead and fund the construction so it would get started earlier, but the delay, in my opinion, was worth saving Rogersville over one million dollars and increased taxes to fund it,” DeWitte said.