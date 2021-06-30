PENNINGTON GAP — Lee County residents have a hospital after eight years.
After more than two years of red tape — including a year’s delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic — Lee County Hospital opens its doors to the public on Thursday.
Mitch Kennedy, administrator for Ballad Health’s Lonesome Pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap and now Lee County Hospital, hosted a tour of the newly renovated 10-bed critical care facility the day before its opening.
“The Lee County Hospital Authority and the community just didn’t give up,” Kennedy said, as construction workers and hospital staff put last-minute touches on rooms, labs and diagnostic spaces. “They really wanted to have emergency health care and hospital services in the community, and we were happy to partner with them.”
Kennedy credited state and federal legislators over the past two years with helping get the project federal critical care hospital status, a state certificate of need and proper accreditation for the hospital.
The critical care designation allowed for re-establishment
of a Lee County facility under
four criteria:
• Having 25 or fewer acute care inpatient beds
• Being more than a 35-mile drive from another hospital or more than a 15-mile drive from another hospital in an area with mountainous terrain or only secondary roads
• Maintaining an annual average length of stay of 96 hours or less for acute care patients
• Providing 24/7 emergency care services
The hospital closed its doors in 2013 while under Wellmont Health Systems management, and county officials looked for partners to provide an alternative to county residents having to go to Wise County, the Tri Cities and Kentucky for hospital care.
That partner arrived in early 2019 with Ballad, which began work with the county’s Hospital Authority for the critical care designation.
While renovation work began in 2019, Kennedy said the pandemic stopped work until late 2020 and delayed the estimated opening from fall 2020 to July.
“We just got our final OK from (Virginia Department of Health) yesterday to open,” Kennedy said, adding that he got an idea of public enthusiasm for the hospital opening during a recent live radio interview in Pennington Gap.
“They asked a whole lot of questions — are you sure you’re going to open and what time — and when you start putting times and dates on things people get really excited,” Kennedy said. “Some of the people working here have been out in the community discussing with people and they know that their families are very excited to have emergency health care here.”
Inside, the hospital is centered on an emergency room core surrounded by 10 inpatient rooms — six for admissions and four for patient observation, Kennedy said. About 50 employees — nursing, lab, radiology, diagnostic, food service and administrative — will handle daily operations.
Showing the rooms, Kennedy said they are spacious and not what patients would expect for a hospital stay.
“The bathrooms look like they belong in a five-star hotel,” Kennedy said.
While expecting the hospital to provide about 25% of service capacity for its first 30 days, Kennedy said that should reach 100% by the end of July. Patients who have used other Ballad facilities will see no lapse in their medical records, Kennedy said, since LCH is linked to Ballad’s system-wide EPIC records system.
“We’ll be able to see information from their last visit to a Ballad provider or facility,” said Kennedy.
While the hospital is equipped for a maximum 96-hour patient stay, Kennedy said the emergency room is equipped for a range of medical emergencies, including emergency deliveries. The ER also provides a local point to stabilize emergency patients who may need more care before they are transferred to hospitals in Wise County or the Tri-Cities.
“We’ve had several meetings with EMS squads,” said Kennedy. “A lot of those folks are closer to Kingsport and will keep going there, and we have some who go over the Kentucky line to some of the facilities over there. What they did say is that they’d love the opportunity to bring people somewhere close for that stabilization, get those folks triaged, get them where they need to go. That’s what we offer here, to be able to keep some folks in the community but also be able to stabilize real emergencies and get them where they need to go.”
The new layout also features a radiology department with CT, ultrasound and X-ray capability, Kennedy said. Lab facilities are also included, and a telemedicine facility will offer patients access to specialist diagnostic care. The hospital will coordinate with Lonesome Pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap and Ballad facilities in the Tri-Cities when surgical care is needed.
The Ballad Urgent Care facility — opened in a nearby space in the hospital almost two years earlier — closed Wednesday, but Kennedy said the ER will handle patients who typically would use Urgent Care.
The Urgent Care space will house outpatient cardiology services through the hospital’s chief medical officer, Dr. Herb Ladley, Kennedy said, and could also house other clinical services.
“You can treat urgent care patients in an ER, but you can’t treat effectively ER patients in an urgent care,” Kennedy said. “The gap of care in this community has been emergency services. That’s what we want to bring back, lifesaving care.”