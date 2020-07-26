KINGSPORT — One tower on top of Bays Mountain will be coming down, while a new one will go up in its place. Most people, however, will probably never notice the difference.
The 100-foot-tall structure slated for demolition is owned by AEP and serves as the company’s emergency communications tower. Once it comes down, AEP will erect a 350-foot-tall tower about 400 feet away from the existing site.
During a recent Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, city leaders approved a deal with AEP to facilitate the tower swap. AEP will donate to the city a 1.15-acre tract atop Bays Mountain — where its current tower is located — and in exchange the city will lease to AEP a nearby site for the new tower.
The $1 lease agreement is for 20 years with two automatic 10-year renewals.
“This technology update replaces AEP’s analog radio system with an industry standard digital radio system,” said Derek Durham, AEP telecom wireless project engineer. “This new system provides better coverage at the fringe and better speeds while maintaining carrier independence for AEP’s emergency communications.”
The agreement was unanimously approved by the BMA and recommended on a 5-1 vote by the Bays Mountain Park Commission.
ABOUT THE PROJECT
Though the new tower will be 250 feet taller than the old one, the site for the replacement is 80 feet lower than the current site. Kingsport conducted a test in March 2019, floating a white balloon 350 feet up on the mountain for several hours to give commissioners an idea of how high the new tower will be.
Ken Weems, the city’s planning manager, said there would be no tree cutting associated with installing the new tower, and only a minor amount of repair work would be performed on the pad where the new structure will stand.
“AEP contacted many existing tower owners about co-location. They either didn’t allow it or wanted too much money to lease them,” Weems said.
The project has been in the works for about two years. It’s expected to begin in March 2021 and wrap up later in the year.
MORE INFORMATION
Bays Mountain has nine towers on its peak, with ones owned by Kingsport, AEP, the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Holston Valley Broadcasting. The tallest tower visible atop the mountain is a 500-foot one owned by Holston Valley Broadcasting
“It doesn’t change the number of towers here. It just changes where the towers are located,” said Rob Cole, Bays Mountain Park manager. “When informally polling visitors, park members, city residents, when we ask about the towers, they generally don’t recall how many are up there.
“We feel pretty confident people won’t notice an impressionable change in the mountaintop,” Cole continued. “We’ve all grown accustomed to the fact that there are towers up here and have been for a long time. We’ve grown used to that.”
Once the project begins, Cole said, the park will not be closed during construction. However, access to the area around the construction might be restricted. That just depends on the scope of the work, he added.