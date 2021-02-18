ROGERSVILLE – A special committee will be formed to make recommendations on how the Hawkins County Commission spends $936,000 in state COVID-19 emergency funding that is expected to arrive in August.
Budget Committee Chairman Mike Herrell told the committee during Tuesday's meeting that counties are limited to using these new funds in six areas including road projects, school construction, pubic safety, capital maintenance, information technology hardware upgrade, and utility system upgrades.
I'd like to form a committee to go through the six items to decide what we need to spend this money on before we get to County Commission,” Herrell said.
He added, “This (six items and amount) all might change. It changed the first time. But right now that's what they're going to try to dedicate this money for.”
Last year the commission received $1.176 million in emergency COVID-19 funding form the state.
The biggest chunk was used to contribute $500,000 to a water line extension project by the First Utility District onto Gravely Valley Road and Cobb Road where some wells had been tested and found to be contaminated with e-coli due to faulty septic tanks.
The remaining funds were used to pay all Hawkins County Sheriff's Office staff a $1,000 COVID-19 hazardous pay bonus; every fire department in the county received a one-time $6,500 contribution increase; both rescue squads were awarded a one-time increase of $5,000; and Hawkins County EMS was awarded funding to purchase two rebuilt ambulances not to exceed $275,000.
On Tuesday the committee approved Herrell's recommendation to put four citizens and three commissioners on this ad hoc committee to be chosen by Herrell.
"I think we need these people to really go into these six items and see what the most important things are,” Herrell said. “Hopefully we can spend this money wisely because this is more than likely going to be the last time.”
He added, “I really don't think anybody from the Budget Committee should be on this committee. I'd rather we just pick three more commissioners off the panel that's left. It's got to come back through us to go to the full county commission.”
On Wednesday Hawkins County Mayor Jim Lee sent commissioners an email recommending that the county use this money to buy all public safety personnel new radios to use in the field with no cost to the county.
“This would include Fire, Law Enforcement, EMS and Rescue,” Lee said. “Some of these radios in the field are 20 years old and need replacing. This will also allow us to go ahead with implementing the DMR radio system. If this county can spend over a million dollars on football fields, I think we can and should do this for the safety of the public and our emergency personnel.”