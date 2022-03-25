KINGSPORT — To be “altruistic” is to be unselfishly concerned for, or devoted to, the welfare of others.
Did you know that acts of kindness can boost your happiness? Not only do acts of kindness provide health benefits to the giver but they also improve the mood of the receiver.
Additionally, those who witness the act are more likely to “pay it forward.” This can create a domino effect within the community where one act of kindness leads to another act of kindness and so on and so forth. Regularly performing acts of kindness can also increase a sense of belonging and connectedness to your community.
The good news is that your acts of kindness do not have to be extravagant or complicated. They can be anonymous or known, spontaneous or planned and can be as simple as opening a door for someone.
So, how do you begin? There are thousands of ideas online but here are a few to get you started:
1) Smile and say hello to others on your walk or run through your neighborhood;
2) Thank a service member or a veteran for their service and sacrifices for our country;
3) Thank a first responder (law enforcement officer, firefighter or an EMS worker) for their service to our community;
4) Thank a health care worker;
5) Thank a teacher;
6) Give a genuine compliment to a family member, friend, colleague or neighbor;
7) Give a stranger a compliment;
8) Volunteer for a local charitable organization;
9) Plant a tree;
10) Pick up litter in your neighborhood;
11) Donate your used books to a local Little Free Library or to a school.
The Kingsport Neighborhood Commission challenges you to get out in our Kingsport Community and be kind! As Zig Ziglar, a motivational speaker, said, “Life is an echo, what you send out comes back. What you sow, you reap. What you give, you get. What you see in others, exists in you.” For more information on the science of kindness or for additional ideas on acts of kindness, reach out to one of your local commission members or visit www.randomactsofkindness.org.