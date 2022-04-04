WISE — Luke Sage’s visions of performing have expanded from college performances and entrepreneurial classes to the big screen.
A performing arts senior at UVA Wise, Sage spent much of the pandemic forming an old-time music and stage show, the Crowe Hollerers Medicine Show, to combine his lifetime love of music and acting.
Even before the Crowe Hollerers Medicine Show was getting on its feet in 2021, Sage had already tested the waters of film as a supporting player in two Christian-themed movies written and directed by area director and producer David Alford for Cross Purposes Productions, 2019’s “Cross Purposes” and “Found” in 2020.
Through those two efforts, Sage met actor Joseph Stam, who performed with the Medicine Show in stage skits with a “Prairie Home Companion” feel and in lead roles in the films in which Sage performed.
“I was a little old for the younger role and a little too young for the older role in those films,” Sage said.
Now in a lead role in “Royal Ashes,” portraying Paul Royal, Sage plays a teenager with his own plans who is thrust into caring for his younger siblings after their mother dies of substance abuse.
“Growing up in Atkins, Virginia, I’d seen that situation quite a lot with people I’d grown up with,” Sage said. “I pulled from their experiences to prepare for this role. While it is a family-friendly film, it’s a little more edgy that the others I’d played in because it deals with a more emotional situation.”
Sage joked that he is not a big-name star.
“We filmed in St. Paul for a month in summer last year, and it’s a two-hour drive from Atkins,” Sage said. “All I had was my truck, and it’s a gas guzzler, so I got a camper top, a lunch pail and a bed and camped out. One of the best places to camp was Flag Rock because I could wake up and step out to the wonderful view from there.”
With a budding acting and music career, Sage said this spring is getting busy for him.
“We just got back from a jug band contest in Minneapolis,” Sage said. “That’s the furthest north we’ve taken the Crowe Hollerers and we took third place, so that was a pretty good show for us.”
“Royal Ashes” will premiere April 29 at Bristol’s Legacy Theater before being released on streaming services.
With co-performers younger brother Blaine and Ashlynn Mullins, Sage has made the rounds of music festivals around Southwest Virginia since the summer of 2021 and expects the Crowe Hollerers to enlarge its circle of venues in 2022.
“2021 was kind of a proof of concept,” said Sage, “and we’re building up a name and looking to perform in the college circuit in Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee.”
College also remains part of Sage’s schedule into 2023, but he says he’s already gotten an education in the past three years.
“I’ve learned you can really do just about anything in the world if you don’t put limitations on yourself,” Sage said. “I’ve also found anybody in this area is willing to help if you ask, and there’s tons of stuff I’ve learned in college, too.
“One more year, then I’m out in the big world,” he added.
Online: Royal Ashes — https://www.facebook.com/RoyalAshesMovie