ROGERSVILLE — A Hawkins County man who had previously been accused of stalking an ex-girlfriend was indicted earlier this month on multiple felony charges stemming from a May 2 high speed pursuit linked to another alleged stalking incident.
On May 2 around 12:32 a.m., Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a stalking complaint against Jeremiah Jesse Burton, 23, 145 Timberlake Drive, Rogersville, at the residence of his ex-girlfriend north of Rogersville.
The alleged victim stated she was outside her vehicle talking on the phone when she heard another vehicle’s door shut. When she got back in her vehicle, a truck pulled in behind her, and Burton allegedly got out and attempted to open her door.
The woman stated that she drove through the yard to get away from him, but Burton allegedly followed her.
HCSO Cpl. Eric Pease stated in his report that he intercepted Burton on Spruce Pine Road. Pease said Burton was traveling in the wrong lane of traffic at a high rate of speed and almost struck Pease’s patrol car head-on.
Burton allegedly fled the attempted traffic stop at a high rate of speed before pulling into a driveway on Poor Valley Road and fleeing on foot. Upon searching the truck, Pease allegedly found a 12-pack of beer with only three left.
Burton had been charged with stalking in March 2019 after being accused of calling the same woman approximately 100 times in less than two hours after following her the previous day. That charge was later dismissed.
Burton was indicted Aug. 17 and arraigned Friday in Hawkins County Criminal Court on charges including felony evading arrest, felony reckless endangerment, reckless driving, DUI, driving on suspended, speeding, light law violation, registration violation, driving left of center, evading arrest, and open alcohol container.
Other Aug. 17 Hawkins County grand jury indictments
• Ronnie Justin Roberts, 33, 1055 Oasis Road, Bulls Gap: two counts of aggravated assault, felony reckless endangerment, stop sign violation, no insurance, resisting arrest, evading arrest, simple possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on a suspended license second offense.
• Robert Paul Rector, 48, 1322 Bulls Gap-Saint Clair Road, Bulls Gap: aggravated domestic assault and vandalism.
• Michael Francis Baggatta, 32, 445 Wolfe Branch Road, Bulls Gap: aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a prohibited weapon, theft under $1,000, possession of meth with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Matthew Robert Quillen, 33, unknown address: three counts of felony neglect of a vulnerable adult, simple possession of meth, simple possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Rickie Allen Campbell, 33, 468 Richards Road, Rogersville: theft over $10,000, burglary, two counts of destruction or interference with utilities, and three counts of theft under $1,000.
• Jonathan Blake Skeens, 30, 309 Western Heights Drive, Rogersville: aggravated assault.
• Devin Allen Rose, 19, 1000 Stonegate Road, Kingsport: theft over $10,000.
• Ashley Dawn Dennis, 30, 4729 Carters Valley Road, Church Hill: simple possession of Alprazolam and simple possession of Diazepam.
• Matthew Scott Forbis, 23, 442 Ensor Road, Church Hill: theft over $10,000, auto burglary, and theft under $1,000.
• Bradley Eugene Hayes, 37, 725 River Road, Church Hill: violation of the sex offender registry (failure to report change of employment).
• Eric Daniel Rogers, 34, 125 Morningside Circle, Rogersville: two counts of the violation of the Sex Offender Registration Act.
• John Heath Allen, 40, 182 Heritage Drive, Rogersville: two counts of violation of sex offender registry (failure to report).
• Travis Scott Gilliam, 33, 1516 Pressman’s Home Road, Rogersville: violation of sex offender registry (failure to report) and violation of community supervision for life.
• Michael Teal, 33, 293 Bob Hollow Road, Sevierville: theft over $2,500.
• Tammy Neely, 46, 8366 Tazewell Highway, Sneedville: theft under $1,000.