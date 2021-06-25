NORTON — A series of local billboards with anti-LGBTQ, anti-choice and other messages in recent years sparked an idea for Carlie Tomlinson and a group of Appalachian region residents.
That idea becomes real on Tuesday when Concerned Appalachians posts its own billboard along U.S. Route 23 in Norton, calling for community acceptance.
Tomlinson, who with husband Lloyd owns a bookstore in Norton, said she and other acquaintances and friends often spoke about one billboard in the Norton area that changed its message every few months.
Sometimes the sign criticized pro-choice or LGBTQ attitudes, at others the validity of religions other than Christianity. In recent weeks, though, the sign now advertises a local clothing and shoe store with no mention of religious or political positions.
“He has the right to put up billboards and say whatever he wants,” Tomlinson, “but we’re just meeting that with things people around here would like to see, or at least 150 to 200 people would want to see.”
Tomlinson said she started Concerned Appalachians on Facebook earlier this year.
“It went from three members to 200 members overnight, people primarily from this region, people who lived here and moved away or people who live in Appalachia in general and want to see it as a place where people can grow and thrive and be here,” Tomlinson said.
Earlier this spring, Tomlinson said she tried an online fundraiser for her billboard and raised $2,000 within a few days before the platform shut it down and returned the money to the donors. Using another fundraising site and selling stickers in her bookstore, she raised enough to run a billboard a month that is visible from southbound U.S. 23 heading to Norton.
“Most of the time it’s very positive,” Tomlinson said of reactions to the group’s billboard plan. “I haven’t yet run into anything negative. It’s thank you for meeting this idea with things that are positive, thank you for preaching acceptance and love over exclusion, especially religious exclusion.
“There are people of differing faiths and people who don’t deserve to see bigoted messages when they’re just trying to go to their houses,” Tomlinson said. “We’re trying to combat that with some positivity and so far it’s working. We’ll see how it goes once it goes up.”
Tomlinson gave credit to Concerned Appalachians members for the heavy lifting in publicizing the billboard project and raising money for it.
“This is bigger than me.”