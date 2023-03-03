Health Wagon dental clinic walkthrough

Virginia Department of Health infection prevention specialists Havolyn Ramirez, left, and Sheri Ives ask Health Wagon dental assistant Cayla Gilmer about the organization’s dental clinic disinfecting and sterilization procedures as Health Wagon Nursing Coordinator Paula Hill-Collins and clinic manager Dee Williams, center, listen. ‘I would confidently say that this is a best-practice facility,’ Ives declared.

 Mike Still/Kingsport Times News

WISE — The Health Wagon’s new dental clinic is not formally open, but a Virginia Department of Health team has given good reviews to its operations and equipment.

Sheri Ives, the VDH’s infection preventionist for the Southwest Virginia region, joined mentoring team specialists Jennifer Justice and Havolyn Ramirez on a walkthrough and informal inspection of the clinic Thursday with Health Wagon Nursing Coordinator Paula Hill-Collins and clinic staff.

