Virginia Department of Health infection prevention specialists Havolyn Ramirez, left, and Sheri Ives ask Health Wagon dental assistant Cayla Gilmer about the organization’s dental clinic disinfecting and sterilization procedures as Health Wagon Nursing Coordinator Paula Hill-Collins and clinic manager Dee Williams, center, listen. ‘I would confidently say that this is a best-practice facility,’ Ives declared.
WISE — The Health Wagon’s new dental clinic is not formally open, but a Virginia Department of Health team has given good reviews to its operations and equipment.
Sheri Ives, the VDH’s infection preventionist for the Southwest Virginia region, joined mentoring team specialists Jennifer Justice and Havolyn Ramirez on a walkthrough and informal inspection of the clinic Thursday with Health Wagon Nursing Coordinator Paula Hill-Collins and clinic staff.
Ives said the visit is not a formal inspection but one of many visits that VDH does to help clinics be aware of how they should be handling a variety of infection control issues as part of daily operations.
“I would confidently say that this is a best-practice facility,” Ives said during Thursday’s visit. “Everything they do is spot-on and above and beyond.”
Ives’ team asked clinic dental assistant Cayla Gilmer a battery of questions about how she and staff follow disinfecting procedures before and after each patient’s visit. Ives credited the clinic with following medical and federal procedures and policies on situations including safe patient entry and exit from treatment areas, handling and sterilization of used dental instruments, documentation of all chemicals used for disinfecting and sterilization, fire suppression systems, eye wash stations and even safety protocols for staff operating x-ray equipment.
“All of their Occupational Safety and Health Administration policies and procedures are spot-on,” Ives said.
Hill-Collins and Health Wagon CEO Dr. Teresa Tyson said they welcomed Ives’ visit as part of maintaining good patient care.
“This is really a good thing, especially with COVID,” Tyson said of Thursday’s inspection and talking with Ives’ team. “We were building our Clintwood clinic when COVID started, and we were able to include negative-pressure examination rooms to help avoid infection spread in the building. We want to do everything we can to make it a safe and secure place for our patients.”
While the dental clinic will have a formal ribbon cutting and opening in July, Hill-Collins said patients have actually been treated for several weeks.
Health Wagon dentist Dr. Olivia Stallard and volunteer Abingdon dentist Dr. Chris Davenport have been able to provide dental care in an area where affordable care has been a problem.
Hill-Collins also credited dentist Dr. Robert Kilgore with helping build the clinic’s ability to start making dentures onsite. Tyson said that effort has gotten a boost through the organization’s Smiddy Denture Fund.
The denture fund has started with the capacity to serve 25 patients, Tyson said, and 10 people have already received dentures through the clinic. Fundraising continues for the fund, she added, and the project helps address more than dental health.
“Dentures can help patients with improving their nutrition,” Tyson said, “and they also help with patients’ self confidence when trying to find employment.
“We focus on those most in need, and we already have a 200-person waiting list.”
Tyson said the clinic is not a competitor to the area’s private dental practices.
“We take Virginia Medicaid-eligible patients or uninsured patients, not patients with private insurance,” said Tyson.
“We take the patients who haven’t been able to afford dental care and may have been waiting for years to get the care they need.”