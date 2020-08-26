BLOUNTVILLE — In addition to about 20% of the Sullivan County students in a virtual academy, another 10% or so of county students also are staying virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic.
That’s according to information from Sullivan County Schools officials on Tuesday, the second day of hybrid operations that are bringing nearly 9,000 students back into the classrooms in a staggered fashion.
With a total enrollment of about 8,836, 1,781 (20.51%) have chosen the virtual academy and 954 (10.8%) formerly face-to-face students are staying home for the time being, too. That means nearly one-third of students are not attending school in person.
Nichole Wolfe, student information systems specialist with Sullivan County Schools, and Director of Schools David Cox said there are four groups of students in the system.
One is Group A that is to attend in-person on Monday and Tuesday and virtually Wednesday through Friday. One is Group B that is to attend virtually Monday through Wednesday and in-person Thursday and Friday.
A third and most recent group is Remote Choice Learning, which will be staying at home all school days but virtually attend the same classes as face-to-face students, and the fourth group is the Virtual Learning Academy students who chose virtual learning before classes resumed Aug. 5.
The latter group is in different classes than the rest of the students, but they are taught by Sullivan County teachers using county curriculum.
“We have been responsive” to parents, Cox said of allowing face-to-face students to remain virtual five days a week instead of just three. However, he said those students and the virtual academy students will not be allowed back into face-to-face learning until the end of the first nine-week grading period.
He said the system doesn’t keep track of attendance of virtual versus in-person but that attendance overall has been running about 96%, which he said is normal for a non-pandemic fall.
Cox said students are counted as present in virtual mode if they log into the virtual classes, or in the absence of internet access make other arrangements, and do their assignments. He said the system still has some additional cell phone hot spots on order.
Kingsport City Schools on Monday is to start 100% in-class students in grades pre-K through 5, with grades 6-12 being hybrid. Bristol Tennessee Schools started on Monday with grades pre-K through sixth all in person and grades 7-12 hybrid.
KCS has a COVID-19 Data Dashboard updated daily online at k12k.com. The county system’s website is sullivank12.net/.
Cox said he hopes to continue collecting data and other information to present to the school board at its next meeting, which is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 unless a called meeting is held.
A board vote would be required to change the operation mode of schools, Cox said.
As for glitches since in-person learning restarted on Monday, Cox reported few problems on Tuesday, although he said a power surge temporarily shut off the air conditioning at Sullivan South, but it quickly went back into service.