Appalachian Miles for Smiles President Frank Waldo and Lincoln Memorial University College of Dental Medicine Dean Denise Terese-Koch go over event planning for Friday's Lee County Health Day in Pennington Gap. While the event offered a range of free medical services, dental care was the high-demand service.
Wise dentist Robert Kilgore volunteered at Friday's Lee County Health Day, perforning tooth extractions and other treatment as part of a team of 12 dentists and 60 students from Licoln Memorial University's College of Dental Medicine.
Lee County Health Day coordinator Dr. Joe Smiddy with some of the 100-plus Lee County Schools students arriving Friday for free dental exams and treatment at Lee County Health Day.
Mike Still - Six Rivers Media
MECC dental assistant student Emily Rath, left, helps Lincoln Memorial University dental students with patient screening Friday at Lee County Health Day.
Mike Still/Six Rivers Media
MECC Dental Assistan Program coordinator Dr. Emily Bowen, left, and some of her students talk with a LMU dental school student during Friday's Lee County Health Day.
PENNINGTON GAP — Partnerships were all over Leeman Field on Friday as Lee County Health Day saw adults and children coming to get free medical, dental and vision care.
Dental services were the main feature of Friday’s event, with Lincoln Memorial University’s College of Dental Medicine and Kingsport-based Appalachian Miles for Smiles combining approximately 80 LMU students, faculty and area dentists with Miles for Smiles’ mobile clinic trailers.
LMU dental school Dean Denise Terese-Koch said the dental teams started Friday with 110 appointments for students from several Lee County elementary and middle schools.
The Miles of Smiles trailers were organized into pediatric and adult mini dental clinics and labs for cleanings, X-rays, extractions and other basic procedures.
Terese-Koch said Friday’s event continues area efforts to show that dental care is connected to the region’s overall medical health. Tooth loss and associated dental diseases affect people’s diet, she said, and that contributes to dietary problems, diabetes, cardiac health and other health issues across the body.
People with poor dental health also face societal and self-confidence problems that can affect their ability to apply for jobs and be a part of the community.
“If we can rehabilitate their smiles, we can break that cycle,” Terese-Koch added.
“It’s a wonderful marriage,” Miles for Smiles President Frank Waldo said of the joint effort involving his organization, LMU, Mountain Empire Community College’s dental assistant program and LMU’s memorandum of understanding with The Health Wagon to use that organization’s new Wise dental clinic as a training site for LMU dental students.
“With LMU and their outstanding leadership by Dean Terese-Koch, we’re able to reach areas that so far have been difficult to access,” said Waldo.
Miles for Smiles dental director Devin Cradic said Friday was a typical workday as the dental team kept each trailer stocked with supplies and ensured patients were screened and sent to the correct treatment areas.
Lee County Schools assistant Superintendent for Human Resources and Instruction watched as busloads of students from Rose Hill Elementary and Elydale Middle schools lined up for screenings.
“This is a great opportunity for students to get the services they might not get,” Willis said, adding that the students appeared to enjoy both the event and getting outside on a warm late summer day.
Dr. Joe Smiddy, board of directors’ member for The Health Wagon and one of the coordinators for Lee County Health Day, credited the town of Pennington Gap and its parks and recreation department with allowing Leeman Field’s use.
“With the 50-amp power system at Leeman for recreational vehicles, we’ve been able to supply power for all the trailers and mobile vans,” said Smiddy. “Without that, we wouldn’t be able to hear each other for all the generators everyone would need for electricity.”
While Lee County Health Day was a one-day event, Smiddy said the organizations involved do not stop with patient involvement.
“We’re not telling people, “See you next year,” Smiddy said. “We’re telling them that we’ll see them next week as we refer them to our partners for additional care after this visit.”
Having LMU, the Health Wagon, Miles for Smiles and other organizations involved means patients can get continuing dental and medical care, Smiddy said.
The dental aspect of Lee County Health Day and other free clinics in Southwest Virginia also makes it easier to persuade community organizations to support the event.
“We’ve had a tremendous outpouring of support from the community,” Smiddy said, “ and we’ve probably gotten one of the best receptions from Pennington Gap. The public understands how it feels to have an abscess or toothache, and they consider that when they support us.”
Health Wagon Nursing Director Paula Hill-Collins said she encountered a patient at the event who told her she had been able to start back at her job and get custody of her child thanks in part to being able to get new dentures at one of the area’s free dental clinics.
Even with Virginia’s Medicare expansion, Smiddy said, many people still are excluded from health and dental care access. That highlights the importance of events like Lee County Health Day and of the expansion of medical and dental services, he added, and continuing Lee County Health Day helps work toward that goal.
“With every event we do, we get a little better and a little smarter,” Smiddy said.
