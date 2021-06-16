ST. PAUL — With a panorama extending into three counties, Gov. Ralph Northam and other officials welcomed Virginia’s newest state park into the recreation system on Wednesday.
Northam, Natural Resources Secretary Matt Strickler, Department of Conservation and Recreation Director Clyde Cristman, and State Parks Director Melissa Baker all jokingly competed for the title of best government job in the state as they spoke at a dedication ceremony for Virginia’s 41st state park.
The ceremony site, at the park’s 640-acre Sugar Hill Unit, includes a view into Wise, Russell and Scott counties along with nine miles of hiking and biking trails, kayak access and the remains of a 1600s French settlement.
Baker, in opening remarks, said the Clinch River Park depended on landowners and localities along the river’s 135-mile run in Virginia during the park’s 15-year development, along with cooperation from groups such as the Nature Conservancy.
“Because of your vision, visitors will come to this park, visit local communities, and realize what makes this area special,” Baker said.
Cristman and Strickler both pointed to the Clinch River’s diversity of aquatic, plant, bird, and mammal species as part of the park’s value as a recreation and natural asset in the state park system. First District Delegate Terry Kilgore said late 38th District state Sen. Ben Chafin Jr. worked hard to make the park a reality.
“I finally got to hear those words ‘Clinch River State Park,’ ” Kilgore said. “This park would not be here without the hard work of Ben Chafin.
“We’re going to do great things,” Kilgore said of the park’s role in the state park system before he teased Northam, an Eastern Shore native. “I don’t think you could find this view out on the Eastern Shore.”
“I agree with you,” Northam said to Kilgore. “The best way I’ve seen a view like this is getting a book out. … We all think we come from God’s country, but this is truly God’s country.
“Clinch River is perhaps the perfect model for a state park in our commonwealth,” Northam said. “It will help protect and provide access to one of Virginia’s most beautiful and ecologically diverse places. The Nature Conservancy called this region one of the last great places, and it’s certainly a place we want to protect.”
Northam said the park will also help economic development by making the region “a world-class outdoor recreation destination.” Pointing to the Clinch’s concept as “a park based around a river instead of around land,” he cited local landowner and park advocate Frank Kilgore’s contribution of property as an example of anchor and access points along the river’s four-county span.
Clinch River Park also provides a way to market outdoor tourism including the Spearhead Trails system across Southwest Virginia, elk in Buchanan County, and the Breaks Interstate Park in Dickenson County, Northam said.
Citing tourism as the second largest Virginia industry after agriculture, Northam said outdoor recreation opportunities such as Clinch River State Park also mean a base for restaurants and other tourism-supporting businesses.
Outdoor recreation assets like the Clinch also provide quality-of-life factors that help attract other businesses and industries, Northam said.
“This is what happens when we all work together,” Northam said.