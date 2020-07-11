A new look, new features for timesnews,net

TimesNews.net has a new look and lots of new features to go with it in a redesigned website unveiled last week. The new site loads fast, showcases a significantly higher content volume and offers a number of interactive features.
“We are extremely pleased that we’ve been able to finally — after far too many years — give our website visitors a site that is functional, pleasing to the eye, loads quick and offers a broader range of content,” said Rick Thomason, publisher of the Times News and president of Six Rivers Media, LLC.
“This new site has long been on our wish list as we recognized the many faults and shortcomings of the former site. With months of painstaking work from staff and the professional team of our partner TownNews, we present the new TimesNews.net.”
The new website showcases our local news and sports coverage. It also has more national and entertainment news and national sports stories and videos.
You’ll also find our editorials and columns on the website, and you can read letters to the editor and scroll through our Scrapbook Showcase photo galleries.
Need to do business with us? You have a number of options through the new website. You can place a classified advertisement, subscribe to the print edition of the Times News, or submit a letter to the editor.
With just a few clicks on the website, you can submit a news tip, vote in an online poll, or send us your church news.
The website is easy to navigate and its design adapts for use on smart phones, tablets or desktops.
“TimesNews.net delivers more than 5.5 million monthly page views to more than 55,000 unique visitors,” Thomason said. “Our goal was to make every pageview an exponentially better experience, no matter the device on which it was viewed.”