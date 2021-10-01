BIG STONE GAP — Blue skies and a half-century of memories greeted faculty, staff, students and alumni Friday as Mountain Empire Community College celebrated 50 years since the first dirt was turned for the campus.
MECC President Kristen Westover greeted guests for the day’s picnic as many wore 50th anniversary T-shirts depicting sunrise over the gables of the campus’ newest building, Phillips-Taylor Hall.
“Not only has Mountain Empire touched a lot of people, but a lot of people have touched the college,” said Westover. “When you think back to the college’s early days, with people carrying typewriters and cars getting stuck in the road on campus, we have come a long way.”
The picnic fell on the same date that local officials and Virginia Community College Chancellor Dana Hamel broke ground in 1971 for the original campus. Since then, the building names include those of Virginia governors who have supported MECC’s physical growth: Linwood Holton, Mills Godwin, John Dalton, Charles Robb.
Mark Musick, chairman of the MECC Foundation board of directors, remembered MECC’s opening.
“I grew up in Scott County in the 1960s, and not many of my classmates went to college,” Musick said. “If you did go to college then, it was to the University of Virginia, Virginia Tech or colleges and universities in Tennessee.”
The Virginia Community College System’s expansion with MECC made it possible for many more local residents to go to college locally, Musick said.
“Many people here today remember 50 years ago when ground was broken for Mountain Empire Community College,” said Musick, “and there are people here today who will be able to say 50 years from now that they remember this day.”
Former LENOWISCO Planning District Commission Executive Director Bruce Robinette recalled how Gov. and Big Stone Gap native Linwood Holton in the late 1960s influenced MECC’s siting in Big Stone Gap.
“The roads were not that good in the region at the time, and MECC was also supposed to serve half of Dickenson County,” Robinette said. “He said that if it was located in Duffield, it would mean another 16 to 18 miles drive for people in Dickenson County. There wasn’t a good road from Clintwood to Pound, and U.S. 23 was far from complete.”
Robinette said he was told to find a better location, and he brought in LENOWISCO’s chief planner at 7:30 one morning to tell him that they needed to pick a site for the college that day.
“He was from Northern Virginia and didn’t know much about Southwest Virginia,” Robinette said with a laugh, “but he did know maps.”
Friday’s picnic took place on the site selected that day.
Westover said Friday’s celebration marks the beginning of several events planned through 2022, including MECC’s annual Home Craft Days starting Oct. 16; a community concert featuring Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Darrell Scott and If Birds Could Fly in May 2022; and a 50th Anniversary Gala in October 2022.
The MECC Foundation has set a goal to raise $2 million to support scholarships, infrastructure improvements, and other needs to commemorate the 50th anniversary.
