BLACKWATER — Another section of Lee County now has county water after five years and community involvement.

Officials from the Lee County Board of Supervisors, LENOWISCO Planning District and the county Public Service Authority joined residents of the Blackwater community Thursday to celebrate substantial completion of the Phase II Blackwater project.

