Residents and officials recognized at Thursday’s completion ceremony for the Blackwater Phase II water project include, from left, Daniel Johnson, Glen Hurd, presenter and Lee County PSA director Tracy Puckett, Pate Robonette and Lee County supervisor Sidney Kolb.
Marie and Glen Hurd, center, with Lee County Administrator Dane Poe, left, and County supervisor Sidney Kolb. Glen Hurd is pastor of Sarepta Missionary Baptist Church - one of the Blackwater Phase II water project's customers.
Residents and officials recognized at Thursday’s completion ceremony for the Blackwater Phase II water project include, from left, Daniel Johnson, Glen Hurd, presenter and Lee County PSA director Tracy Puckett, Pate Robonette and Lee County supervisor Sidney Kolb.
Mike Still/Kingsport Times News
Marie and Glen Hurd, center, with Lee County Administrator Dane Poe, left, and County supervisor Sidney Kolb. Glen Hurd is pastor of Sarepta Missionary Baptist Church - one of the Blackwater Phase II water project's customers.
BLACKWATER — Another section of Lee County now has county water after five years and community involvement.
Officials from the Lee County Board of Supervisors, LENOWISCO Planning District and the county Public Service Authority joined residents of the Blackwater community Thursday to celebrate substantial completion of the Phase II Blackwater project.
With approximately 21,600 feet of water line along with valves and meters, the line will serve 17 households and a church after five years of organizing funding and community involvement.
Lee County Supervisor Sidney Kolb credited several residents including Glen Hurd and Kate Dotson for their persistence in getting county officials behind the project. Kalb said Dotson, who was unable to attend Thursday’s ceremony, made clear what the community needed — a Dollar General store, improved cell service in the area and to “get us some water.”
“We haven’t been able to get the Dollar General yet, but, based on the singer Meat Loaf’s line, ‘two out of three ain’t bad,’ ” Kolb said.
Assembling the funding pieces for the project was as big a challenge as designing and building the line, PSA Executive Director Tracy Puckett told the crowd. While a total of $932,000 in planning and construction funds came from various state and federal sources, including the state Department of Housing and Community Development, Puckett said the project still needed almost $1 million more to complete the project.
Puckett credited the Board of Supervisors’ willingness to commit $936,555 of its American Rescue Plan Act allocation for making the project possible. He also credited the Scott County Public Service Authority for its cooperation in selling water to the Lee County PSA for the Blackwater line.
Customer connections to the line should be completed by early July, Puckett added.
“If Lee County had not allocated those ARPA funds, this project would have stalled,” LENOWISCO Executive Director Duane Miller said, adding congratulations to project engineer The Lane Group and contractor Boyd’s Construction and Excavation.
County administrator Dane Poe said the ARPA funds came at the right time, since the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding issued to localities during the pandemic could not be used for water project such as Blackwater.
“Fifteen or eighteen years ago, people were saying that all the easy (water) projects have been built,” Poe said, adding that projects serving smaller community has been harder to find funding because of the higher per capita costs to serve fewer people who still need access to clean drinking water.
“I want to commend each and every one of you who have stayed committed to this,” said Poe.
Puckett recognized Hurd and resident Daniel Johnson for their roles with others in getting residents to help support the project and sign up for connections when it was completed.
“This is a big relief and a tremendous blessing,” said Hurd, who is also pastor of the Sarepta Missionary Baptist Church — one of the project’s customers. “Before this we had to depend on cistern water, which is not very good. Now we can have a kitchen with running water in our fellowship hall.”