Wise County schools 911 tracking

Wise County Schools Technology Director Scott Kiser shows the School Board a demonstration of the Rapid SOS system to be used at all county schools. The system — used by county emergency dispatchers and first responder command posts only — can track the location of a 911 caller’s cell phone. The system will be integrated with floor plan and photographic maps of all county schools to help responders find where an emergency is happening and the approximate layout of that site in the school.

 Mike Still/Kingsport Times News

WISE — Wise County School Board members got a look at a 911 call tracking system which will also give first responder teams a photographic map of a school where an emergency happens.

Scott Kiser, technology director for the school system, showed a demonstration of Rapid SOS to the board Tuesday. The system, to be funded through a $45,000 reimbursement grant from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services, allows dispatchers to track the physical location of a 911 caller’s cell phone through school buildings during the call.

