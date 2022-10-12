Wise County Schools Technology Director Scott Kiser shows the School Board a demonstration of the Rapid SOS system to be used at all county schools. The system — used by county emergency dispatchers and first responder command posts only — can track the location of a 911 caller’s cell phone. The system will be integrated with floor plan and photographic maps of all county schools to help responders find where an emergency is happening and the approximate layout of that site in the school.
WISE — Wise County School Board members got a look at a 911 call tracking system which will also give first responder teams a photographic map of a school where an emergency happens.
Scott Kiser, technology director for the school system, showed a demonstration of Rapid SOS to the board Tuesday. The system, to be funded through a $45,000 reimbursement grant from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services, allows dispatchers to track the physical location of a 911 caller’s cell phone through school buildings during the call.
Kiser said a pilot trial of Rapid SOS was run in Central High School this summer in combination with an overlay map of the facility. The system has been integrated with a photographic map of the building’s interior, he added.
Kiser said the 911 information and mapping are available only to dispatchers and only to first responders through a data link once a command post is set up in response to an incident. The public will not have access to the information.
The photographic map — based on panoramic photo technology like that used for museum and real estate listing online tours — allows a dispatcher to tell responders what building features they can expect in the area around the cell call location, Kiser said. 911 calls from faculty, staff or students’ cell phones can be tracked with the system regardless of whether location features in the phones have been deactivated.
The overlay maps integrated with Rapid SOS will show a caller’s location within rooms inside the school instead of using map coordinates with no reference of the floor plan, Kiser said.
The photographic maps are not live, Kiser said, but they will give dispatchers and responders views of entrance/exits, windows, rooms, ceiling areas and an idea of where furniture and movable objects typically are located in rooms.
Kiser said the technology will be applied at every public school in the county including the Career and Technical Center and alternative education building.
In other business, the board approved a bonus for all division employees who have received paychecks on Oct. 15 and 31. Full-time employees under the criteria will receive a one-time $1,200 bonus before taxes and all part-time employees under the program will receive $600 bonuses before taxes.
Superintendent Mike Goforth said the bonuses will be paid in November. Division Finance Director Beth Shupe said the bonuses are funded through state education budget money arriving in December.