Music at UVA Wise - Aimee Larsen and Peter Ryan

UVA Wise piano student Aimee Larsen found herself in something more than the typical college internship when her music professor Peter Ryan helped bring her to the Johnson City Symphony Orchestra to perform in February.

 Mike Still/Kingsport Times News

WISE — Aimee Larsen already had keys to an internship when she was asked to work in Johnson City in February.

Those keys, for the sophomore music major at UVA Wise, were several years of learning and playing the piano before she arrived at the college two years ago. Larsen’s talent coincided with the college’s recent focus on experiential learning for students in the full range of academic majors.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you