UVA Wise piano student Aimee Larsen found herself in something more than the typical college internship when her music professor Peter Ryan helped bring her to the Johnson City Symphony Orchestra to perform in February.
WISE — Aimee Larsen already had keys to an internship when she was asked to work in Johnson City in February.
Those keys, for the sophomore music major at UVA Wise, were several years of learning and playing the piano before she arrived at the college two years ago. Larsen’s talent coincided with the college’s recent focus on experiential learning for students in the full range of academic majors.
Larsen, who comes from a Navy family, said her parents encouraged her to find extracurricular activities when her father was stationed at Naval Station Yokosuka, Japan. After some exploration, she started learning piano.
“My music teacher knew (UVA Wise music professor Peter Ryan), so I decided to come down,” said Larsen. “After seeing the small campus and meeting people here, I just fell in love with it. I’m not into the busy lifestyle and being surrounded by a lot of people in the cities.”
Ryan — also the principal pianist for the Johnson City Symphony Orchestra — had seen Larsen’s ability develop when he called her in for a meeting earlier this year.
“I got a text from Dr. Ryan and said, ‘Oh no, what’s this about?’ ” Larsen said with a laugh.
Larsen was invited to perform with the JCSO on Feb. 18 for the orchestra’s first concert of the year and to play a solo part in the composition “Fields of Rome” that was not written for piano but for a keyboard percussion instrument, the celesta.
“If you’ve seen the Harry Potter movies and heard the theme, that’s a celesta,” Larsen added.
“Any instrument that’s not in the string section of an orchestra whether or not you’re a featured soloist, when they play it’s just them,” said Ryan. “They don’t have a backup celesta player helping them out. There were moments where she was literally the only instrument playing.”
“It was obvious,” Larsen added.
“There were four rehearsals, so Aimee was doing all the driving and legwork that the other orchestra members were doing,” said Ryan. “We don’t usually pull students into the orchestra. Most of the members are working musicians or professors of music. When we have extra parts that we can give to a student that make sense, we do. It’s really quite the rarity, so its great to have Aimee be able to step in for the experience.”
After the initial shock of being offered to play, Larsen said she was excited to have the chance to play “The Pines of Rome.”
“I’ve been listening to ‘The Pines of Rome’ since I was a young kid,” said Larsen. “It was in ‘Fantasia 2000,’ and it was on my list of orchestrations to watch.”
A celesta has fewer keys and narrower octave range than a piano, Ryan said, and is an instrument not found frequently in the region, so Larsen adapted her style and played her parts on an electric piano.
Larsen said the first rehearsal was tense for her.
“When you’re being called out in front of several dozen professionals to play something, it’s very scary,” Larsen said. “After that first rehearsal, when I got used to that feeling of being under pressure, it got a lot easier, but I’ve been playing solo piano for about 10 years, and it felt harder playing with all these super-talented people.”
“They thought she did a great job, and a number of people came up to me afterward and expressed that exact sense,” Ryan said, “and we’ve all been in her exact shoes when we were 20, playing with an ensemble we thought was well above us and being terrified. You just do it and get past it and then make great music, and that’s what Aimee did.”
Larsen will return to the JCSO in September to play piano in Camille Saint-Saëns’ Organ Symphony.
“The conductor said we’d love to have your student be back and be one of those pianists,” Ryan said.
Larsen said she hopes to start her own teaching studio after college and continue performing.
“Whenever I experience something as breathtaking as ‘The Pines of Rome’, being onstage during that, it just makes you realize why you do it.”