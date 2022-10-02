NICKELSVILLE — Tropical Storm Ian might have known something good was going on at Amos Branch Saturday.

The rain and flooding that forecasters were expecting bypassed Scott County and much of Southwest Virginia as the Nickelsville Ruritan Club carried on with its annual Bush Mill Day at the 126-year-old grist mill.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video