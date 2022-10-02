Glen Broadwater, center, and Rick Poff check the flow of corn meal from the Bush Mill grindstone Saturday. Linda Broadwater, below, Glen’s wife, finished what he and other Ruritan Club members started when they ground about 800 pounds of corn meal as part of the club’s annual Bush Mill Day.
Nickelsville Ruritan Club member Linda Broadwater finishes what husband Glen started in the Bush Mill Saturday when he and fellow club members ground about 800 pounds of corn meal as part of the club’s annual Bush Mill Day.
Mike Still/Kingsport Times News
Burt Wisor fills the Bush Mill hopper with a 50-pound sack of corn — part of the 800 pounds ground Saturday into corn meal during Bush Mill Day near Nickelsville.
Joe and Denise Culbertson, left and right, sift and bag corn meal while Rick Poff checks the grindstone during Bush Mill Day.
The Farrell family - Susie, Wally and Katie - enjoy soup beans and cornbread made fresh from meal ground the same day at the Bush Mill near Nickelsville.
NICKELSVILLE — Tropical Storm Ian might have known something good was going on at Amos Branch Saturday.
The rain and flooding that forecasters were expecting bypassed Scott County and much of Southwest Virginia as the Nickelsville Ruritan Club carried on with its annual Bush Mill Day at the 126-year-old grist mill.
Even with a cancellation of musical entertainment and apple butter cooking because of the weather forecast, the Ruritans had plenty of jars of apple butter along with bags of fresh meal ready for a stream of visitors Saturday.
Glen Broadwater and his team of mill workers put the grindstone to 16 50-pound sacks of corn, drawing several folks from the area to watch it turn to a fine, white meal. Visitors could then walk a few yards over to the Ruritan meeting hall — a restored log lodge brought from Coeburn and reassembled more than 50 years ago — to see Broadwater’s wife, Linda, turn it into buttermilk cornbread.
Burt Wisor fed sacks of corn into the mill hopper as Broadwater and fellow Ruritan Rick Poff watched over the waterwheel-driven grindstone and fed containers of meal to a vibrating sifter in the same manner that Bush Mill operated for most of a century.
Until the mid 1900’s, the Bush Mill had operated as a flour and corn mill since 1896. Another mill at the site had operated since the 1840’s until it burned on April Fool’s Day 1895. The current mill was built within two years of the fire and brought farmers from around Scott County to grind their grain and corn and to socialize.
Joe Culbertson brushed the sifter screen clear as the finished meal fed from a chute and the larger pieces fell into a bin for use as chicken feed. His wife, Denise, then filled paper bags of meal with a cornbread recipe for visitors.
Poff and his wife, Juliann, were visiting from Christiansburg, Virginia. While Juliann helped Linda Broadwater in the meeting hall, Poff joked about his appearance as an impromptu miller.
“They told me I’d look like the Pillsbury Doughboy when I left today,” Poff laughed as he showed his T-shirt covered in corn meal.
Club member Bill Broadwater and friend Greg Marshall also help with mill maintenance as the two checked some repairs around the mill and meeting hall.
“I did pretty well brazing teeth back on that gear,” Broadwater said, pointing to a drive gear with bright metal repairs connected to the waterwheel’s main drive gear.
Linda Broadwater got some of the first run of corn meal as she started mixing batter and warming a pot of soup beans. Meal, buttermilk, baking soda, self-rising flour, salt, baking powder, shortening and water — and no sugar — stirred into batter before she poured it into two cast iron skillets and slid them into the oven.
While pinto beans and fatback are usually the main ingredient in soup beans, Broadwater said she uses half-runners, turkey crawls, Missouri wonders and anazasi. Cooking them with garlic, olive oil and lard.
“It gives it a sweet taste,” Broadwater said as she ladled beans, sliced corn bread and served visitors.
Denise Culbertson, taking a break from the mill and enjoying a soup bean lunch, said Bush Mill Day is fun for club members but is also part of the club’s mission of community service.
“Everybody in the Ruritan Club, they’re just nice, caring, giving people,” said Culbertson. “Their hearts are in it.”