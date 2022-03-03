KINGSPORT – Kingsport will be rocking on the Fourth of July.
38 Special, the legendary rockers from the 1970s, has been announced as the headliner for inaugural Red, White & BOOM Independence Day Celebration in downtown Kingsport.
The event will take place on Main Street in the Centennial Park area on Saturday, July 2m beginning at 5 p.m. and will end with Kingsport’s largest Independence Day fireworks display to-date.
Red, White & BOOM will take Kingsport’s traditional Independence Day event is planned to have an expanded event area, food trucks, bigger concerts and most importantly, a bigger fireworks display.
“The opportunity to expand the traditional evening concert and firework show has been in discussion for some time now,” according to City Manager, Chris McCartt. “Our goal is that this event will continue to grow each year going forward and as a result make Downtown Kingsport a regional destination to celebrate Independence Day. We are excited about the opportunity to bring 38 Special to our community as a free concert.”
After more than four decades, 38 Special continues to bring their signature blast of Southern Rock to more than 100 cities a year. Their many Gold and Platinum album awards stand in testament to the endurance of a legendary powerhouse.
The band has sold more than 20 million records, most associate the band with their arena-rock pop smashes, “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night,” “Caught Up in You,” “Fantasy Girl,” “If I’d Been the One,” “Back Where You Belong,” “Chain Lightnin’,” “Second Chance,” and more.
The band remains a staple on classic rock radio, immediately recognizable from the first opening chord, and paving the way to their present-day touring regimen.
Opening for 38 Special on the Cardinal Glass Industries Stage is The Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute.
Red, White & Boom is free and open to the public
Concerts will begin at approximately 6:30 p.m. on the Cardinal Glass Industries Stage.
The Fireworks display will be from the traditional location behind Citizens Bank at approximately 9:45 p.m. or immediately following the concert.