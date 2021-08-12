Thursday’s release of 2020 U.S. census data showed a common theme for far Southwest Virginia: decline.
The initial round of population and housing data from the 2020 census showed population drops in the four main jurisdictions of the LENOWISCO Planning District.
By percentage and headcount, Lee and Wise counties saw the greatest population drops in the past decade.
Lee County saw its total population drop 13.3%, or 3,414 people, to 22,173 since the 2010 census. Wise County saw its population decline by 5,322 people — 12.8% — to 36,130.
Scott County and the city of Norton were close in percentage of population loss: 6.8% for the city and 6.9% for the county. Norton lost 271 people between the 2010 and 2020 counts, for 3,687 in 2020. Scott County’s population declined by 1,601 people for a 21,576 total.
Overall, the LENOWISCO Planning District lost more than 10,000 people in a decade, according to the latest data. Virginia overall gained 600,000 people, for 8,631,393.
Census officials in recent days have said that several details of population change between the past two census counts, including detailed race and ethnic origin, will follow in the coming days and weeks, but a snapshot of the region’s makeup in April 2020 appeared in Thursday’s data.
All four LENOWISCO jurisdictions showed a majority-white population:
• Lee County: 92.6% white alone; 4% Black/African American; 2.1% Hispanic/Latino
• Norton: 87.9% white alone; 4.9% Black/African American; 2.2% Hispanic/Latino
• Scott County: 95.6% white alone; 0.6% Black/African American; 1.2% Hispanic/Latino
• Wise County: 90.8% white alone; 5% Black/African American; 1.3% Hispanic/Latino
The 2020 census includes people of two or more races:
• Lee County: 2.6% of the population
• Norton: 5.2%
• Scott County: 3.2%
• Wise County: 5%
The LENOWISCO district also saw a decline in housing units. In Lee County, total units dropped by 7.7% — 910 — to 10,835. Wise County saw a 7.2% drop — 1,296 — to 16,644 in the decade. Scott County’s total housing units dropped by 1.3% —151 — to 11,765, while Nor- ton’s dropped by 0.6% — 11 — to 1,934.