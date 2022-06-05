NORTON — When Norton civic leaders decided to form the city’s first Little League baseball program in 1951, it already had been a busy four years nationally and locally.
Four years earlier, President Harry S. Truman had ordered the desegregation of the U.S. armed forces. Three years earlier, Jackie Robinson became the first Black baseball player signed to a Major League team.
In 1950, the Navy’s first Black aviator, Jesse Brown, crashed and died while flying air support for Marine and Army troops escaping from Chinese Communist forces at the Chosin Reservoir.
And in 1951, Norton optometrist Dr. Charles Litton decided the then-town needed a Little League for players regardless of their race.
Dr. William Kanto and former Norton Mayor Robert Raines were kids who just wanted to play baseball that year, and they were among 98 whites and two Blacks trying out for the four-team league. Another two Black players were welcomed into the league, and Kanto and Raines each recalled what they witnessed from a boy’s perspective.
Tryouts
Raines said he found out the new league was holding tryouts when he was a 12-year-old selling papers on the Norton streets.
“Most of us boys went down to Pres Adkins’ at the Coalfield Progress to pick up papers to sell,” Raines recalled, “and that’s how we found out Dr. Litton was forming a league for kids 12 and under.”
One hundred boys showed up on tryout day, including Raines, Kanto and two aspiring Black players: Johnny Blair and Harold Mitchell.
“I don’t recall it being a big deal,” Kanto said of tryout day when Blair and Mitchell showed up and made the league. “We took our lead from Dr. Litton.”
Raines recalled coaches of the four league teams telling the boys to ask their friends from the town’s Black neighborhood to try out for slots on the teams. Robert Strong and another boy whose name no one seems to remember after seven decades joined the league a few days later.
Local Appalachian baseball historian Lynn Sutter said the league’s formation coincided with another regional first. Bob Bowman became the first Black player signed to play organized baseball south of the Mason-Dixon Line the same week Litton and his coaches put out the call for Little League talent.
“Bowman played on the athletic field just across the tracks from the Little League field,” said Sutter. “With the Little League formation, this was another big victory in small, 12-year-old packages.”
Charter
While the national Little League program got its start in the 1930s, Kanto recalled, league formations across the country picked up in the late 1940s and early 1950s. Each local league was allowed to set up its charter to include the geographic area for player eligibility, and Litton and several community leaders included Norton’s black and white communities.
“It was about equality and giving people a chance,” Kanto said. “Although the times were changing, it wasn’t a popular stance at the time.”
While integration raised loud and often violent opposition across the South as a whole, Raines and Kanton said they saw little of that across the four sponsored Norton teams: Kiwanis Club, Lions Club, Junior Women’s Club and the Boosters.
“They really had to have courage to come to tryouts,” Raines said. “Johnny Blair and Harold Mitchell were the first two, and they made the All-Star team that year.”
Despite some local opposition, Litton and coaches Jack Hatcher, Eugene Mullins, Reid Simmons and Ralph Bradley kept the four Black players in the league, and the 1951 season began.
“What’s probably overlooked a lot in this story is the parents of those little boys,” said Sutter. “They actually said to their sons, ‘Yeah, go down there and try out.’ ”
Sutter credited one 1951 league player, the late Lann Malesky, for keeping the league’s founding story alive when he wrote an article for historical journal Virginia Cavalcade a few years ago.
“One of the most remarkable things about this story is,” said Sutter, “I don’t think any of these men thought about it, and maybe the genius of Lann Malesky was that he suddenly woke up one day and he was feeling nostalgic and looking back at it and thought, ‘Look what we did.’ ”
“To me, this was earth-shattering,” said Raines. “These five men had foresight beyond their years.”
Teammates
While segregation was a part of life in Norton and across much of the U.S. in 1951, Raines and Kanto saw how cracks started forming in it as they played in the Norton league.
“Once we put on a uniform, we all became teammates,” said Raines. “Everybody rooted for the teams, and we were all chosen by ability. I grew up on the Southside where many Blacks lived, and we’d play sports. On Monday, we’d go back to school and you’d see the kids you were playing with on the weekend put on a bus to go to Bland, the Black school in Big Stone Gap.”
“Some of those questions you started asking yourself, you started questioning the norms,” Raines added.
The Little League field was part of the town’s recreation complex, with a swimming pool, along Park Avenue, with restaurants and a custard stand just across the street. Kanto and Raines both remembered that it became a regular occurrence that Black and white players went across the street after games and went in the same establishments.
“I don’t remember that it was a big deal,” said Kanto. “We were all teammates. Johnny Blair played on our team, the Kiwanis Club, and we all took our lead from Dr. Litton. “Once we had the four Black kids on the teams, it wasn’t an issue until Charlottesville.”
Norton became the Virginia Little League Western District champions in 1951, and their state championship rivals were Eastern District Charlottesville.
Segregation again
“Although the times were changing, it wasn’t a popular stance at the time,” Kanto said of Norton Little League’s decision to include Black players. He pointed to the South’s general reaction to acts like Truman’s military integration order and Jackie Robinson’s Major League signing in 1948. Virginia’s “Massive Resistance” campaign — shutting down public schools in reaction to Supreme Court-ordered school desegregation — came in 1956.
Charlottesville Little League officials followed the popular sentiment of the time and refused to allow Norton’s integrated All-Star team to play in the city.
“Dr. Litton, even under all that pressure, held firm,” said Raines. “The National Little League said the championship had to be played and, instead of forfeiting, Norton invited Charlottesville to come here to play.”
“They had the moral fortitude to stand up against the powers that be because they thought it was the right thing to do,” said Kanto, who was on the All-Star team with Blair and Mitchell.
Sutter said the Charlottesville team received the full range of Norton hospitality when they arrived.
“It went on into the night,” Sutter said of the Charlottesville team’s welcome that first day in Norton. “The next morning, the team gets up, and up and down Park Avenue, there’s gifts given to them which are mostly food. They were fed from the moment they got out of the car. There’s swimming and there’s a movie and they can have all the popcorn and candy they want. And there’s ice cream sundaes.”
“I thought, this is pretty devious,” Sutter said, laughing, “and it may have been one of the reasons they played so badly.”
Norton won 12-3.
Season’s end
Norton won the right to play against West Virginia for the regional Little League championships. While that ended in a loss for the Norton All-Stars, Sutter said the team’s photo before their flight to Fairmont, West Virginia, shows a triumph beyond baseball.
“What was so compelling about that picture was they were so obviously part of the team,” Sutter said. “They weren’t put off to the side or put together. Johnny Blair is standing in the back and one of the guys has his arm draped on his shoulder and turned toward him. They’re obviously talking and sharing something, their joy. And Harold Miller was tiny compared to the other players, but he packs a lot of charisma in that tiny little form.”
While Norton youths moved on to integrated Little League baseball, Sutter said racism still lingered when Billy Williams was signed in 1953 to play for the Norton Braves, the town’s Mountain States League franchise.
“Here’s Norton saying to the Little League Black players, ‘Yeah, you can come in,’ but two years later Williams has to eat all his meals at Shorty Joys on the Southside because he can’t go in the restaurants downtown,” said Sutter. “So, two steps forward and three steps back.”
The marker
Next weekend Norton will place a marker commemorating the 1951 team, but Kanto and Raines each stressed it is beyond a commemoration of sports.
“This marker really doesn’t have to do with the team,” said Kanto. “It has to do with giving people a chance. It’s one thing to have principles, and it’s another thing to have the courage to follow those principles. (Litton and the coaches) followed their principles.”
“Charles Litton had some chutzpah, he and his fellow coaches and organizers,” Sutter said. “I talked with his daughter, and she said he never talked about (1951). She said he was just a man who wanted Norton to be a place that he could feel good about raising his family and sending his kids to school and just living here.”
Raines recalled the words of Johnny Blair’s sister Grace Livingston during a team reunion dinner four years ago.
“She made a profound statement about the 1951 team. ‘This was a giant little step,’ “ said Raines. “Sometimes it’s not the baseball. It’s remembering your youth. If you get gleams of knowledge about life, that’s what it’s about.”
The 1951 Norton Little League marker will be dedicated Saturday, June 11 at 2 p.m. on Park Avenue near Romano’s Restaurant.