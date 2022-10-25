Arrests for BSG officer's death - Abingdon Federal Courthouse

Western District of Virginia U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh, at podium, announced the arrest of 19 people in connection with an alleged drug conspiracy responsible for the Nov. 13, 2021 killing of Big stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler.

 

ABINGDON — Federal authorities have arrested 19 people in connection with the 2021 killing of Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler.

Virginia Western District U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh announced the arrests Tuesday of alleged shooter Michael White and 18 members of what he called a violent Southwest Virginia methamphetamine distribution conspiracy.

