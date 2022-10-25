Western District of Virginia U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh, at podium, announced the arrest of 19 people in connection with an alleged drug conspiracy responsible for the Nov. 13, 2021 killing of Big stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler.
ABINGDON — Federal authorities have arrested 19 people in connection with the 2021 killing of Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler.
Virginia Western District U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh announced the arrests Tuesday of alleged shooter Michael White and 18 members of what he called a violent Southwest Virginia methamphetamine distribution conspiracy.
Kavanaugh was flanked by federal, state and local law enforcement officers, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steven Davis and assistant prosecutors during the announcement outside the Abingdon Federal District Courthouse.
Chandler, 29, was shot on Nov. 13 while responding to a police call just outside the Big Stone Gap town limits. White, 34, was arrested 16 hours later that day after a state and federal manhunt led officers to a Lynn Garden motel.
Kavanaugh said White allegedly shot Chandler because the officer had witnessed a drug transfer by members of the meth ring.
White, who has been held in the Duffield Regional Jail since the shooting, was arrested there, Kavanaugh said. The others all were arrested in Lee, Wise and Scott counties.
White, who was charged today with shooting Chandler and for being part of a criminal conspiracy, could be the subject of a capital charge and death penalty trial, Kavanaugh said.
“This is just the first day,” Kavanaugh said, adding that the cases will be brought before a federal grand jury.
“The murder of Chandler shook all of Virginia,” Miyares said. “(Kavanaugh) said it best, it’s a partnership.”
The investigation leading to Tuesday’s arrests included work by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms; U.S. Marshal’s Service; Virginia State Police; Wise County Sheriff’s Office; and the Norton and Big Stone Gap police departments.