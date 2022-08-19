WISE — A Wise County grand jury has indicted 17 people on charges including failure to register as a sex offender, armed robbery, kidnapping, forgery and violating a protective order.
Wednesday’s indictments contained 50 charges, including the following:
Wilson Harmon Barnham, 55, Wise, was indicted on three felony counts of alleged failure to register or re-register as a sexually violent felon on three occasions in January and March 2022. Each charge carries on conviction a prison term up to five years.
Mark Anthony Thompson, 59, Norton, was indicted on one felony count of assault and battery of a law enforcement officer in connection with an alleged Feb. 22 incident. If convicted, Thompson faces up to five years in prison.
Jaimz A’Zeem Bowman, 32, Wise, was indicted on six counts: two counts of forging a public record, two counts of uttering a forged public record, registration fraud and obtaining a license when not entitled. The charges stem from an alleged March 4, 2021, attempt to get a vehicle title and license. The forgery and uttering charges each carry prison terms of up to 10 years and the other charges up to five years.
Jeremy Patrick Vocke, 38, Duffield, was the subject of four indictments totaling 11 felony and two misdemeanor charges for alleged forgery, uttering a forged check, bad check, identity fraud, shoplifting and obtaining by false pretenses. The felony charges carry terms from five to 10 years, and the misdemeanor charges 12-month terms.
Robert Lee Mullins, 31, Norton, was indicted on one count each of larceny of a firearm and larceny of $1,000 or more of personal property from David Tyler Jones in connection with an alleged March 7 incident.
John Bradley Sturgill, 54, Pound, was indicted on one count each of strangulation and malicious wounding of two men in an alleged June 15 incident. The strangulation charge carries a prison term of up to five years and the malicious wounding charge up to 20 years.
Christopher Charles Harvey, 44, Coeburn, was indicted on one felony count of kidnapping and misdemeanor assault and battery in connected with an alleged May 21 attack on Roseah Mullins. The kidnapping charge carries up to 10 years in prison and the assault charge up to 12 months.
Michael Scott Clem, 48, Duffield, was indicted on a misdemeanor count of allegedly violating a protective order on July 7. The charge carries a jail term up to 12 months and up to $2,500 in fines.
Kasey Renae Barnett, 34, Temple, Georgia, was indicted on forgery, uttering, grand larceny and obtaining by false pretenses in connection with an alleged June 29 incident at Tru-Point Bank in St. Paul. The forgery and uttering charges each carry prison terms of up to 10 years and the larceny and obtaining charges up to 20 years.
Cassie Joy Clerkler, 41, McMinnville, Tennessee, and 42-year old Rodney Clint Gilliam of Winchester, Tennessee, both were indicted on one count each of armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery in connection with an alleged Jan. 22 incident. Gilliam received an additional count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony. The robbery and conspiracy charges each carry a sentence of up to 20 years and the use charge a mandatory three-year prison term.