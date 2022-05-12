KINGSPORT - A 14-year-old boy faces multiple charges for allegedly burglarizing unlocked cars in the Fairacres neighborhood, and stealing one, according to information released Thursday by the Kingsport Police Department.
The boy allegedly admitted to burglarizing at least 20 vehicles, but his arrest and charges against him pertain only to four specific burglaries reported on May 7-8, police said.
Police are asking additional victims to come forward.
Additional details released by KPD:
• Property was taken out of three of the four vehicles reported burglarized May 7-8.
• During an interview, the boy confirmed what detectives suspected: none of the vehicles that he burglarized were forcibly entered. Every single one of them was unlocked. The suspect also lives within easy walking distance of where the crimes were committed.
• The suspect admitted to burglarizing at least twenty (20) vehicles in the greater Fair Acres area, yet only four of these alleged incidents have actually been reported to the police.
• Some of the reported stolen property has been recovered.
• Additional property, believed to have also been stolen but not yet reported, has also been recovered.
• Detectives are asking for anyone who believes that they may have been a victim of a recent auto burglary, and have not yet reported the incident to the police, to please do so immediately.
• During the investigation, the boy also was implicated and charged in a late April vehicle theft that occurred in the same general neighborhood. The vehicle has since been recovered. At the time it was stolen, the vehicle had been left unlocked and the keys had been left inside it.
• Because he is a minor, the boy's identity has not been released.
• He is charged with: Motor Vehicle Theft over $10,000; Felony Evading Arrest; Felony Reckless Endangerment; Auto Burglary (3 counts); Theft of Property under $1,000 (2 counts); Theft of Property over $1,000 (1 count); and Criminal Trespassing.
"Make no mistake, the Kingsport Police Department is absolutely not in the business of blaming victims," KPD Chief Dale Phipps said. "However, it is incumbent upon all of us as law-abiding citizens to make these types of crimes more difficult for criminals to commit. Taking some basic common sense security measures will significantly reduce your chances of becoming a victim. We know for a fact that these steps work, so it is our duty to encourage citizens to follow them.”