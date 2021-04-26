BLOUNTVILLE — A 13-year-old girl is missing. Alley Bowen was last seen leaving her home near Kingsport just after 2 p.m. Sunday, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.
From a press release issued Monday:
• Sheriff's officers were called to a residence in the 800 block of Mill Creek Road in reference to a missing female juvenile. Mill Creek Road is off Sullivan Gardens Parkway.
• Once there, deputies were told Bowen had left the residence earlier in the afternoon, just after 2:00 pm and had not returned home at the time of the report.
• Bowen is white, has brown hair and eyes, is five-feet-six-inches tall, and weighs 120 pounds.
• She as last seen wearing a pink shirt with a pineapple on the back and dark, ripped jeans.
• Anyone with information regarding the location of Alley Bowen is asked to contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330.