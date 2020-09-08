Thirteen Northeast Tennessee high school seniors have been named semifinalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.
They are Luke E. Barnes, Marisa L. Gibbons, Sarah R. Luna and Pujan D. Shah of Science Hill High School in Johnson City; Amisha L. Agrawal, Viraj V. Brahmbhatt, Heather P. Robertson and Reilly K. Wells from University School at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City; homeschooler William J. Joyner of Jonesborough; Caleb A. Buell, William G. Rogers and Ty E. Young of Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport; and Lance E. Pollack of Sullivan South High School in Sullivan County.
The 13 are among about 16,000 semifinalists in the 66th annual program honoring individual students who show exceptional academic ability and potential for success in rigorous college studies, representing less than 1 percent of U.S. high school seniors. More than 90 percent of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and more than half of the finalists will win. Chosen from 21,000 who took the Preliminary SAT test, the finalists will compete for 7,600 scholarships worth more than $30 million to be offered in the spring of 2021.