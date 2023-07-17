ST. PAUL – Cooking and writing come together like peanut butter and chocolate in St. Paul in July.

The 11th annual Cooks & Books comes to the Clinch River Farmers Market Pavilion Saturday, July 29, 6-8 p.m. The event – a fundraiser for the Lyric Theater and Friends of the J. Fred Matthews Memorial Library – brings together regional authors and cooks from area restaurants to feed the mind and body.

