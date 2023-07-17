ST. PAUL – Cooking and writing come together like peanut butter and chocolate in St. Paul in July.
The 11th annual Cooks & Books comes to the Clinch River Farmers Market Pavilion Saturday, July 29, 6-8 p.m. The event – a fundraiser for the Lyric Theater and Friends of the J. Fred Matthews Memorial Library – brings together regional authors and cooks from area restaurants to feed the mind and body.
The historic Lyric Theater opened in January and the Library is a branch of the Lonesome Pine Regional Library system.
One personality at this year’s Cooks & Books covers both bases. Linda Skeens has gained local and national fame for winning most of the blue ribbons for cooking and canning at the 2022 VA-KY District Fair. That led to her best-selling cookbook, “Blue Ribbon Kitchen.”
Many other authors will represent the Books at the Pavilion: Willie Dalton, Neva Bryan, Carol Doss, Damean Matthews, Danita Dodson, Michael O’Donnell, Amelia Townshend, E.B. Fletcher and Lincoln the canine lawyer, Kari Kilgore, Jason Adams, Beth Davis, Jim and Teresa Mullins, Jason Barton, Shane Simmons, Linda Hoagland, Karen Peters and Joe Tennis.
The Cooks include Linda Skeens and folks from The Coffee Station, Carey’s Bread & Butter, Giovanni’s, Food City Deli, Mountain Rose Vineyard, Sugar Plum Tavern, Bluejean Bakery, Haus and Big Cherry Brewing Co.
A general admission ticket will get you the opportunity to talk to the authors, look at their books, sample goodies from the food vendors, and take a chance at the silent auction. Advance tickets are available online at stpaulmainstreet.org.