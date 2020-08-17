KINGSPORT — Two Roosevelt Elementary School staff members has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the Kingsport City Schools total to 12.
Assistant Superintendent of Schools for Administration Andy True announced the two Roosevelt cases Monday evening. City schools are operating virtually with teachers and staff in the buildings, as well as athletic practices continuing on campus except where team members or team staff have tested positive.
True said contact tracing is being done by the Sullivan County Regional Health Department with help from the school system nursing supervisor.