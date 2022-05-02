GATE CITY — One person was stabbed and another was shot in Gate City on Sunday.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Gate City Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing at a residence in west Gate City on Sunday, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
According to officials, one person had been stabbed and officers discovered another nearby person suffered a gunshot wound.
The release said both people were transported to Holston Valley Medical Center.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Officials said there is no known or current threat to the public. No further details were provided.