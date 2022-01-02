Johnson City Press
There was a lot of tacking and jibing — zigging and zagging in layman’s terms — going on at the 22nd annual Frostbite sailboat race.
One thing not going on was frostbite.
Saturday proved to be a great day for sailing as 12 captains and their crews set out for the Jan. 1 tradition on Watauga Lake, according to Ed Lockett, the safety boat captain.
“This is the most exciting race we’ve had in several years. … It’s the best wind we’ve ever had,” he said. Spotters on the safety boat clocked winds at a pretty steady 19 to 21 knots — 21 to 24 mph for non-sailors — but there were some pretty strong gusts as well.
First time competitor Jay Emberton said he was just hoping to learn a few things from the seasoned sailors in the race. Emberton and his wife, Suzanne, acquired their sailboat last year and have had it out several times, he said.
Unfortunately for Emberton, a ripped sail cut his run short.
However, the same problem didn’t stop Commodore Brandon Bray. His main sail ripped about a third of the way up shortly into the race, but he kept plugging along and ended up finishing third.
This year’s winners, Bill and Adair Murdoch, are no strangers to the water or to winning the Frostbite race. They were not, however, the favored boat, captained by Skip Green, which finished second.
The winner’s prize? Bragging rights.
Murdoch’s two grandchildren were on the boat during the race, and said it was scary, especially when the boat leaned into the wind. No boats tipped over, but that has happened in the past, Bray said before the race.
But there were plenty of “rails in the water,” meaning the boat was leaned over to the point the side rail touched the surface of the lake.
Lockett said that in past years the race has taken up to two-and-a-half hours from start to finish. Saturday’s race took about an hour because of the wind speed on the water.
And while the race was a competition, Lockett said if any sailor gets into trouble, any one of the others would sacrifice their own progress and help their fellow captain out.
The race course began near Lakeshore Marina, went to Watauga Point and around the island there, then back to the starting point of a red buoy in the water.
As usual, plenty of people were gathered at Watauga Point to watch the boats go sailing by. Not only is the race an annual tradition, but watching it from that park is as well.