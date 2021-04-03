KINGSPORT — Instead of putting all the Easter eggs in one basket this year, the Easter Bunny shared them with preschoolers at the Kingsport Child Development Center and Girls, Inc. on Thursday.
More than 100 children crowded around the giant bunny as it made its way into their hearts. A few dozen Easter eggs didn't hurt the process.
The Easter Bunny says the No. 1 question from some very bright kids was, "Who's that inside that Bunny suit?" But that question was quickly forgotten once the colorful Easter eggs began circulating.
For more than 14 years, New Vision Youth has held an Easter egg hunt for seniors at the Kingsport Renaissance Center in cooperation with the Kingsport Senior Center. The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled the event the last two years.
This year, however, the Easter Bunny would not be denied as he brought a little joy and love to the tradition of sharing Easter eggs, but instead of seniors, pre-schoolers ages 3 to 5 were the recipients. Many seniors didn't miss out, though. The Bunny also visited several homes to spread a little cheer.
By the way, the identity of the Easter Bunny was indeed kept secret from the preschoolers, but we'll let you in on a secret: It was none other than New Vision Youth Director Johnnie Mae Swagerty!
Luckily, "pulling a rabbit out of a hat" wasn't difficult this particular Easter holiday, and for the preschoolers receiving Easter eggs from a giant bunny rabbit, it was an egg-cellent way to continue the tradition!