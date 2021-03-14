A handful of traffic safety bills making their way through the Tennessee General Assembly could standardize how long a traffic light stays yellow, create an avenue for law enforcement to understand how to interact with someone on the autism spectrum and change motorcycle helmet laws.
House Bill 1490 and the corresponding Senate Bill 1468 would require the Tennessee Department of Safety to develop a way to help officers communicate with any they encounter who have autism.
The law would require the department of safety to design and make available to anyone with autism spectrum disorder a blue envelope containing written information and guidance on ways to enhance effective communication between law enforcement and anyone with autism.
Other traffic-related legislation that lawmakers will consider includes:
HB1470 /SB0924: requires the Department of Safety to report to the Transportation and Safety Committee of the Senate and the corresponding panel of the House on the number and severity of accidents involving electric scooters.
HB0175/SB0460: clarifies that the mount or placement of a trailer hitch ball in front of a registration plate will not be considered when making a determination of whether the plate is clearly visible.
HB0364/SB0619: requires the representative and senator to receive a copy of the crash report (within their representation area) in a fatal traffic accident within 15 days or the person’s death, whichever is later.
HB0903/SB1536: exempts motorcycle drivers and passengers over 26 years of age from wearing a crash helmet if the person is covered by health insurance other than TennCare. Not wearing a helmet would be a secondary offense.
HB0234,SB 0632: clarifies that the existing requirement for drivers of motorcycles to wear a helmet applies to drivers of autocycles that are not fully enclosed.
HB1095/SB0362: exempts people 25 years or older from helmet requirements when riding a three-wheeled motorcycle, including autocycles and clarifies helmet requirements with regard to autocycles.
HB1170/SB0934: requires a warning be issued on the first and second violation of speeding on certain highways where the speed at the time of the violation is less than 7 mph over the limit.
HB1419/SB0696: Requires standardization of the length of time a traffic-control signal must display the yellow signal light when following a green signal light.
HB1484/currently no corresponding Senate bill: Exempts tow truck drivers from prohibition of physically holding a wireless communications device while operating the vehicle.
HB0684/SB0809: requires departments to store footage and any other data collected or retained through the use of traffic cameras, including Smart Way cameras, intelligent transportation system cameras and other unmanned traffic enforcement cameras for at least 30 days.