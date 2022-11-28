JONESBOROUGH — The buzz around town is that Jonesborough has a new restaurant to enjoy: the Just Bee Diner.
Located on West Jackson Boulevard, the Just Bee Diner — formerly known as the Hungry Frog Diner — switched hands to Brian and Jessica Bishop earlier this fall without ever closing its doors.
“We purchased it from the former owners in October, and it never shut down. It stayed open continuously during the exchange,” Brian Bishop said. “So we are still fairly new as owners of the Just Bee.”
Though they may be new to this specific location, the pair are not new to the restaurant industry, as the Bishops are the owners of Wheeler’s Bagels in Kingsport.
“We’ve owned that for about three years now,” Brian Bishop said. “We were going to sell the bagel shop, but within the last week have decided that we are going to keep it. We had so many people reach out from the community saying we hate to see you guys go. We realized it had become a fixture and it would be a shame to sell it off.”
He said he grew up around the restaurant business and that inspired him to start his own path.
“My grandmother worked for Palace Vending in Kingsport and was a lunch lady in the factory,” he explained. “During the summer when I didn’t have anywhere to be or go, I would go to work with my grandmother. I’ve always been around it. My wife is a medical professional, and when she’s not working on her day off she’s in the diner or the bagel shop.”
The Just Bee Diner is more than just a name. According to Brian Bishop, it’s a legacy.
“Our 17-year-old son, Brodie, passed away back in February from a genetic condition no one would have ever thought to test for,” he said. “In his passing, we honored him. Our logo for the Just Bee Diner is bright green. He was a kicker for Science Hill’s football team and always wore bright green shoes. We could see him immediately from the field.
“The name ‘just bee’ is, one, for Brodie, and the other we started as a reminder to ourselves to in the middle of the grief and the sadness to remember to take a minute and just be happy, just be kind, just be loving and just be the good things. It’s for his memory but also to share that reminder with folks every day.”
Brian Bishop added that it’s been a blessing in Jonesborough to be part of such a welcome and warm town.
“It’s a sense of community. It’s how I grew up in a country lifestyle,” he said. “The people here have embraced us, and we already have regulars and friends. We are the ones being blessed by it all.”
The Just Bee Diner is located at 1406 W. Jackson Blvd. and is open Monday, Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.